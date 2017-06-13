Latest News

20 years of Uphaar tragedy: Relatives of victims offer prayers near cinema hall

Published on June 13, 2017 5:04 pm
    Family members of victims of Uphaar fire tragedy took part in special prayers on the 20th anniversary of the incident, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    On June 13, 1997, 59 people died due to suffocation after a fire broke out at the Uphaar cinema hall in Green Park in New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    The fire had erupted during a screening of the film ‘Border.’ (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    More than a hundred people were seriously injured in the incident. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    In November that year, the CBI filed a chargesheet against 16 accused including theatre owners Gopal and Sushil Ansal. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    In August, 2015, the Supreme Court asked the Ansal brothers to go to jail for 2 years if they fail to pay Rs 30 crore each within three months. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    The brothers paid the compensation but the victims association wanted a harsher punishment. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    The Supreme Court reviewed its order again on February 9 2017 and sentenced Gopal Ansal to one-year jail in the case, the other accused Sushil Ansal was spared considering old age. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    Relatives of the Uphaar fire tragedy victims during a prayer meeting near the cinema hall on the occasion of 20th anniversary of the incident, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

