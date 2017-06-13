20 years of Uphaar tragedy: Relatives of victims offer prayers near cinema hall

Family members of victims of Uphaar fire tragedy took part in special prayers on the 20th anniversary of the incident, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

On June 13, 1997, 59 people died due to suffocation after a fire broke out at the Uphaar cinema hall in Green Park in New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The fire had erupted during a screening of the film ‘Border.’ (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

More than a hundred people were seriously injured in the incident. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In November that year, the CBI filed a chargesheet against 16 accused including theatre owners Gopal and Sushil Ansal. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In August, 2015, the Supreme Court asked the Ansal brothers to go to jail for 2 years if they fail to pay Rs 30 crore each within three months. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The brothers paid the compensation but the victims association wanted a harsher punishment. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court reviewed its order again on February 9 2017 and sentenced Gopal Ansal to one-year jail in the case, the other accused Sushil Ansal was spared considering old age. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)