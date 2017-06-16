1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts: Glimpses of Mumbai on that fateful day

A series of blasts ripped through the city of Mumbai, then Bombay, on March 12, 1993. As much as 157 people were killed and almost 713 people were injured in the 13 explosions which went off within quick intervals of each other.

A month after the blasts, the Mumbai Police handed over the investigation of the case to the CBI. The verdict for the case is going to be announced shortly by a TADA court. (Express archive photo)

Seven of the accused named by the CBI - Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui, Abdul Qayyum Shaikh and Karimullah Khan - were apprehended between 2003 to 2010. (Express photo)

The CBI, in its chargesheet, has alleged that the blasts were carried out to avenge the death of Muslims in the riots which broke out in parts of the country, including Mumbai, following the Babri Masjid demolition. (Express archive photo)

The agency said that the blasts were carried out at the behest of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razak Memon (Tiger Memon) - both of whom remain absconding. (UNI Photo)