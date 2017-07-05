Zee Gold Awards 2017: Gauahar Khan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Parul Chauhan among worst dressed on the red carpet

Gauahar Khan usually makes hearts skip a beat at red carpet events but this time the actress failed to deliver. Spotted in a shimmery fringe jacket sari with gold elements at play, Khan picked this outfit from Azalea by Aditi Gupta and styled it with heritage jewellery from Narayan Jewellers. Celebrity stylist Devki B who helped her out with the look couldn't work her charm either. We say this because both of them have worked together in the past and have come up with stellar looks but not this time. Even her make-up failed to hit the mark. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjeeda Sheikh picked up a gold number from Azuli By Nikki. First things first, we are not a fan of this dress. There's just too much gold going on here and even though the outfit fitted her like a dream we think it is too boring. There are not enough sharp cuts and silhouettes at play here, also her make-up is off the track. Instead of the red lip shade, we wish she would have gone for a nude one. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Woah! It's okay to love gold but that doesn't mean that you douse yourself in it. Parul Chauhan's look at Zee Gold Awards 2017 is completely off tangent. And what's with the sheen on her face and that horrible bright pink lip shade? Looks like somebody needs make-up lessons as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sparkle is good but Adaa Khann in this layered dress by RS By Rippii Sethi just couldn't hit the mark. We like the pastel blue of the outfit but the number of layers on this dress with sparkle on it is kind of appalling. Celebrity stylist Shreya Juneja helped her complement the look with earrings from M&M Accessorio but given the dress, she couldn't do much damage control. We don't like her make-up either. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This blush pink fusion wear by Adhya is not impressive at all and even the pretty Aditi Bhatia couldn't do justice to it. We wish celebrity stylist Sugandha Sood would have picked up a better outfit and also styled her better. The Aquamarine Jewellery also looked completely out of place. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

No, no, no, just no! We don't know what Debina Bonnerjee was thinking with that outfit, it looks just too tacky with the embellishments, the metallic hue and the cut-out. The only thing which looked okay was her make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jasmin Bhasin is a pretty lady but her appearance in this sheer and silk outfit by Nivedita Saboo Couture couldn't do wonders for her. The skirt with the cascading ruffles looked odd. We wish celebrity stylist Dev D would have worked a little harder on this. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We loved Pooja Gor's beauty look with the perfect centre-parted hair and nude make-up but we just couldn't warm up to this dress by Geisha Designs. We wish she would have picked up something else to flatter her slender figure. Celebrity stylist Aakansha Kapoor did not impress us much. (Source: Varinder Chawla)