Bollywood celebs put their most fashionable foot forward at the Zee Cine Awards 2018. While Priyanka Chopra chose to go dramatic with ruffles, Jacqueline Fernandez gave us Disney princess vibes in her voluminous gown. But we have our favourites picked out and one of them is Alia Bhatt, who stepped out in a sophisticated electric blue gown and Radhika Apte's choice of a feathered Manish Malhotra creation. See what the stars wore at the event and who dominated the red carpet here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)