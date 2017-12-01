1 / 13

Yahoo has announced the 2017 Year in Review (YIR) for India. YIR is a look at the top news makers and happenings, which caught the interest of Internet users in India, and were trending in 2017. It released the list of the best dressed people in Bollywood, which was topped by Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor. The criteria for the selection was the number of red carpet appearances the celebs made and how well were they dressed for the events. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora too made on the most stylish list and newcomer Jahnvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor were placed on the top 10. (Source: File Photo)