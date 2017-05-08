World Thalassemia Day 2017: Here’s what you should know

May 8 is observed as World Thalassemia Day across the globe every year. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Social activist along with underprivileged children during a programme to mark World Thalassemia Day by the side of river Hooghly in Kolkata on May 08, 2017. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Thalassemia is genetic blood disorders characterised by reduction in the synthesis or absence of haemoglobin in the body. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

According to a WHO report, more than 90 percent patients with thalassaemia in western countries lead a normal life, whereas in India, roughly half of all patients die before reaching adulthood. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

3.9 percent of India's population is a carrier for thalassemia. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

If you or your partner carries the trait (alpha or beta) for thalassemia, there is a high risk that your baby may inherit the disease. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Contrary to existing myths in our society, thalassemia is never acquired from contact or from the environment Thalassemia is inherited. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Globally, approximately 15 million people suffer from thalassemic disorders every year. (Express photo by Partha Paul)