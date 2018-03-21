1 / 5

Since 1993, March 21 has been observed as World Puppetry Day. This year, the occasion was celebrated with a colourful and enjoyable puppet show at Kolkata's Dwarkanath Mancha, Jorasanko Thakurbari. The show was presented by Puppet Mancha in association with West Bengal Academy of Dance, Drama, Music and Visual Arts, Ranbindra Bharti University. Puppet masters from all over West Bengal, including Kolkata came under one roof to celebrate. These puppetry performances were presented by several traditional and contemporary puppet theater groups.



The various puppet shows included the use of beni putul (glove puppets), dang-er putul (rod puppets), tar-er putul (string puppets), shadow puppets and bonaku among others. (Source: Express Photo by Shubam Dutta)