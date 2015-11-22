1 / 17

World Heritage Day: Heritage is our legacy from the past, what we live with today, and what we pass on to future generations. Our cultural and natural heritage are both irreplaceable sources of life and inspiration. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has endeavoured to encourage the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity. India has a total of 36 world heritage sites that have been recognised by UNESCO. As we celebrate World Heritage Day, here are some of them. (Text: Whc.unesco.org)