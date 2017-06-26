20 years of Harry Potter: Here’s why Hermione Granger is the wisest wizard of all time (except Dumbledore, of course)

On June 26, 1997, the world was introduced to the story of a bespectacled boy who lived, and the world changed irrevocably. JK Rowling's seven-part wizard series tracing the life of the protagonist Harry Potter and his friends remain an enduring tale, one that we often keep revisiting. As the name suggests, Rowling did essentially write about the trials of Potter, but much to her credit, she invested almost equally in the other characters. It maybe a difficult choice to pick a favourite, and perhaps also unfair but one cannot deny of not being blown away by the Hermione Granger. Unlike others in Hogwarts,the journey of muggle-born Granger was more difficult at Hogwarts but she never made it seem so. Her enviable wit, her rare love for her and her ability to protect them make her one of the most memorable characters from the Harry Potter series. We bring to you some of her most famous lines. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)