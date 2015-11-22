1 / 13

Over the past year, WatchCut Video has been producing a video series on their website, titled ‘100 Years of Beauty’. Their videos showcase the how the concept of beauty and style changed over the past 100 years, decade by decade. In its seventh episode for this series, the US-based production house showcased dancer-model Trisha Miglani, who represents how the concept of beauty in India has evolved over the last 100 years. On their Pinterest account, the producers explain how much of the style has been influenced as much by Bollywood, as by the socio-political environment of each decade.