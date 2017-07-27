Weddings to attend? 50 celeb-inspired lehengas and saris for you

Can't make up your mind on what to wear this wedding season? If you are looking for inspiration then turn to these Bollywood beauties for help. You won't be disappointed!



Sonam Kapoor The Neerja actor turned into the perfect muse for designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in an intricate embroidered lehenga skirt and a Victorian era inspired blouse featuring a ruffled collar and billowy sheer sleeves. Her look was complemented with a lattice dupatta and traditional jewellery in white and red. The creation is a part of their new couture and bridal collection. Kapoor’s make-up was kept simple with well defined eyebrows, a touch of silver shine to her eyes, soft blush on her cheeks and a nude lip shade. If you want to try something other than the regualr designs then take a cue from Kapoor's Victorian era blouse. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Ileana D’Cruz The actor looked striking in a tasseled choli and silk brocade lehenga set by Payal Singhal. While pale grey might not be your first choice for a lehenga, check how well the actor paired with a matching dupatta and beautiful gold earrings. Don’t make the mistake of going for a muted make-up for this look because you need to add some colour here and the way D’Cruz did it with a berry tone lip shade is commendable. We love this look. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Jhanvi Kapoor The young lady looked pretty in a hand-printed pink floral lehenga, sporting the signature Sabyasachi prints paired with a heavily embroidered full-sleeve pastel shade choli. With big chunky studs on her ears, minimalist make-up and simple hair-do, the upcoming diva rounded off her look. With her elegance and poise, she certainly gave spring vibes. (Source: Instagram/sabyasachiofficial)

Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut was seen in a pretty pink lehenga with colourful embroidery on it which she paired with a sheer silver sequined blouse, both from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. A sheer dupatta with the outfit would have looked better but she still managed to pull it off beautifully. With hair styled in a simple blow-dry, she kept her make-up muted with a dewy sheen to her face, fiercely defined eyebrows, kohl-rimmed eyes and a glossy lip. (Source: Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)

Malaika Arora For an event, Malaika Arora was seen carrying a beautiful traditional look in a purple anarkali with gold work on it by Rimple and Harpreet Narula but you can easily pull this off at a wedding. The diva paired it with a multi-coloured, gota work dupatta, draped elegantly around her shoulders. We are not sure if everyone can pull it off, considering how colourful it is with shades of blue, maroon and pink on it, but she did justice to it. We like how celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani paired it with a chunky neckpiece from Silver House. With hair tied in a simple low bun, smokey eyes and nude lips she added a tiny black bindi to elevate her look. (Source: Instagram/rimple_harpreet_narula)

Mira Rajput She might not be setting benchmarks with her casual style, but when it comes to Indian wear, this beauty is a pro. she picked a peach and mint anarkali from AM:PM by Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi from their couture collection. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi who helped her out with the look picked an exquisite jhoomar, just like Rajput’s wedding day, a choker and heavy earrings, all from Jet Gems. As far as her beauty look is concerned, she kept it simple with a natural dewy make-up, a soft pink lip shade and a tiny silver bindi. Her hair with beautiful soft curls is something we will always vouch for. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Kareena Kapoor Khan While in Goa for a wedding, Khan got hearts racing in an indigo blue desi number by Raw Mango. Styled by Mohit Rai, the new mommy’s look was paired with Satyani Fine Jewels and we love the detailing of this curated look. Starting from the fit to the style and colour, everything looks perfect on her. Khan’s hair was pulled back in a middle-parted bun by hairstylist Pompy Hans while make-up artist Ritesh Naik gave the actress her favourite kohl lined eyes with nude lips and a bindi to add some extra oomph. She wins our seal of approval and that lehenga is a piece of beauty. You can take cue from the star on how to style your next look. (Source: Instagram/mohitrai)

Alia Bhatt We can’t get over how beautiful she looked in this Manish Malhotra outfit – in fact, nothing short of royalty. The intricate floral embroidery on the blouse and the lehenga is so lovely that we would happily save up to buy it or if we come across a lot of money then get on our hands on it immediately, without a second thought. It’s the minute details on the outfit which makes it all the more special, like the shimmery silver tassels on the dupatta. We give celebrity stylist Ami Patel full credit for picking up this dream lehenga and the beauty team for the puffed updo and dewy make-up. It complemented her outfit really well. (Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)

Esha Gupta For a friend’s wedding in Delhi, the Rustom actor was seen in a beautiful gold and blue embroidered lehenga and a peplum blouse with plunging neckline by designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika. Her outfit was styled with a beautiful statement neck-piece from Hazoorilal Jewellers, pearl bangles, and a ring. Her hair was given soft curls and then styled into half-up and half-down hairdo and her eyes had a touch of shimmer to it. A dewy face with a soft blush on her cheeks and a nude pink pout rounded out her look. She looks heavenly! (Source: Instagram/egupta)

Tamannaah Bhatia The Baahubali actor looked nothing less than royalty in a teal embroidered ensemble by Sabyasachi. She paired her outfit with a matching dupatta cinched at the waist with an embroidered belt. With hair tied up in a neat bun and soft dewy make-up, she rounded the look with a pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Alia Bhatt The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor who was seen walking along Sidharth Malhotra looked pretty in an off-shoulder top and an embroidered lehenga skirt by designer Manish Malhotra. Dainty jewellery, understated make-up and gorgeously tousled hair rounded the look. Bhatt is hardly seen in Indian wear and we are glad she picked up this peppy number. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daugter Khushi Kapoor was seen in a beautiful Manish malhotra lehenga. We love the refreshing vibe here. Perfect to beat the monsoon heat. (Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)

Sonakshi Sinha The Noor actor was seen in a beautiful white and silver Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. The actress complemented her look with stunning jewellery from Anmol, a soft pink lipshade and simple, sideswept hair. We think she did pretty good here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput The beauty picked an Anita Dongre alchemy lehenga from their SS17 collection and we love the summer hues on this one. The blouse with gota pati work on it added a nice touch. Jewellery from Mahesh Nottandas complemented her look. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Huma Qureshi We love this beautiful monochrome Manish Malhotra printed lehenga and black shoulder cut-out top on Huma Qureshi, She styled it well with sleek hair and oversized studs from Minerali Store. Beautiful, don’t you think? (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Anushka Sharma Sharma flaunted a floral Sabyasachi lehenga with much class and poise. With a black blouse on top and a sheer black choli embellished with gota work and a bold borderline. Allia Al Rufai kept the style simple and sober. Parted midway, her hair was tied in a sleek bun. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

Bhumi Pednekar was seen wearing a Reynu Tandon outfit. For brides who love darker hues, this one is perfect for the wedding reception. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Disha Patani Love darker hues? Take inspiration from Disha Patani in this Manav Gangwani lehenga. You can go for a smaller maang tikka if you like and add colour to your look with a bright lip shade. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Mira Rajput Love black? This outfit by Arpita Mehta with the off-shoulder blouse is perfect for those who want to add a modern element to the traditional look. Go ahead, pair it with kundan jewellery just like her and you have a stellar look for yourself. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan The former Miss World was seen in a beautiful Anju Modi lehenga. With a dash of elegance, the actress complemented the attire with a midnight blue embroidered jacket, kamalkari dupatta and a pair of jhumkas from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. You can easily replicate this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma This Bollywood beauty was seen in a Manish Malhotra outfit during the launch of the official promo of her upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal along with director Imtiaz Ali. The silk ivory kurta with embroidered sleeves and a matching wide legged pants made for a lovely pair. The actress looked good in it while accessorising it with juttis from Coralhaze. We like how celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai has styled this look but colourful statement earrings with a romantic updo would have complemented the outfit better. Celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini was roped in for her make-up and even though we think it’s nice, she could have gone with a red lip shade for the actor. We usually see Sharma in softer lip shades, a darker hue would have been better for a change. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Jhanvi Kapoor in this beautiful hot pink and gold lehenga looked nothing short of royalty. We like the way she accessorised her outfit. (Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)

Tamannaah Bhatia The Baahubali actor was seen in a heavily embellished pink lehenga designed by Neeta Lulla which she complemented with a purple blouse and a sheer pink dupatta. Bhatia added zing to it with jewellery from Wite & Gold Jewellery. (Source: Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)

Want to wear bright hues but don't want to go overboard? Take inspiration from Khushi Kapoor in this Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)

Sonam Kapoor Bollywood's fashionista was seen in a beautiful Anamika Khanna ensemble. The contemporary colourful embroidered marvel was accentuated with statement jewellery, a red clutch and a pair of pretty juttis. Celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni worked her magic by giving the fashionista dark kohl eyes and a lovely matte plum lip while celebrity hairstylist Hiral Bhatia gave her gorgeous curly locks. She looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/sonamkapoor)

Taapsee Pannu The Naam Shabana actor was seen attending an event in New Jersey looking as beautiful as a bride. We thank celebrity stylist Devki B for picking up this beautifully intricate floral applique, white and red colour sari and celebrity make-up and hairstylist Saniya Shadadpuri for giving her a brown smokey eyes and styling her hair with red flowers to add that extra oomph. A pair of earrings from Purab Paschim complemented the look. (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Tamannaah Bhatia For a jewellery brand’s event in Muscat, the beauty picked a traditional, silk woven sari in red with a gold pattern which she paired brilliantly with a bright blue quarter-sleeve blouse and a gold choker. We love this traditional look. (Source: Instagram/raw_mango)

Athiya Shetty This look is perfect for those who hate to dress up during sangeets or cocktail parties. We love the boho and desi touch of the pink and gold chevron print silk gown. There were too many elements at play here with the collared neckline and silver jewellery from Amrapali Jewels but Athiya Shetty pulled off this Payal Khandwala dress beautifully with a pair of strappy, sleek metallic heels. We love the touch of braids and soft waves to this look. Her beauty game was good with the grey winged liner, dewy make-up and a soft pink pout. She looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09)

Shraddha Kapoor The Haseena Parkar actor rocked a sequin number by Ridhi Mehra. The sea blue, embellished jacket anarkali which accentuated her curves was accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali and heels by Aquazzura. Centre-parted hair and minimal make-up were all that was needed to complement her outfit. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/ridhimehraofficial)

Alia Bhatt Looking really breezy and fresh, Bhatt opted for monotone layering as she paired her dress with an embroidered peach jacket, both from fashion designer Anita Dongre’s latest collection. Her marsala shade sandals added a nice contrast to her pastel look. We think stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya did a good job here. Her outfit was complemented with statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels and her wavy hair tied up in a raised ponytail. But more than anything else, we love the sun-kissed make-up she opted for. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09)

Shilpa Shetty The Bollywood beauty, who never misses a chance to show off her impressive styling sensibilities, was seen in a beautiful custom made Manish Malhotra outfit. Shetty wore the shimmering silver sari with a cold-shoulder blouse so well that we are in love. She complemented it with jewellery from Renu Oberoi and a box clutch. She kept her signature straight hairstyle and flawless make-up with smokey eyes and a nude lip shade. We think she looked lovely! (Source: Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Malaika Arora The fashionista left us fawning over her sense of style when she stepped out in this gold embroidered Rabani and Rakha sari for a friend’s wedding. She teamed it with a sleek strap blouse and accessorised it with kundan emerald jewellery, nude make-up and a gorgeous loose low bun. (Source: Instagram/pinkvilla)

Kangana Ranaut Ranaut took her fashion game to the next level in a midnight blue sari by Falguni and Shane Peacock. We are a fan of her sheer yoke blouse by the husband-wife designer duo. She complemented it with perfect retro hair, dewy make-up and a pair of simple studs. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Bipasha Basu The 38-year-old actress picked this floral print sari in shades of white and red from the designer’s Udaipur collection which she paired with a sleeveless gold embellished blouse. With a thick dull-gold sequin border and tassels on the end of the pallu, we think the simple crepe sari is something worth having in your wardrobe. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the sultry beauty chose only chunky studs from Minerali Store’s collection. However, the highlight was her aqua-coloured nails, giving us a much needed refreshing vibe. Styled by Shyamli Arora, the Raaz actor neatly tied up her tresses in a tight bun and opted for a gold-bronze smokey eye look. Finishing her look with a quintessential bindi and a dark red lipstick, the diva looked sophisticated and classy. (Source: Instagram/bipashabasu)

Kajol Kajol was seen in a Rohit Bal navy floral printed sari which she paired beautifully with a matching full-sleeve Mandarin collar blouse – we think it added a royal touch to her outfit. We love how stylist Yukti Sodha curated this look with statement diamond earrings to add just the right amount of bling. Even hair and make-up expert Mallika Bhatt did a good job here with Kajol’s romantic up do. It was perfect with a side-parting and her make-up with heavily kohl-lined eyes and a bright lip shade complemented the look. Having said that, a berry lip shade or something in dark red would have taken it up a notch but this too isn’t bad. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty The Mubarakan actor was seen in an embroidered ensemble by Jade by Monica and Karishma and we think she carried it well. The beige flared kurta with intricate work, the wide legged pants and a matching dupatta looked lovely on her slender frame. With hair in cascading curls, she rounded out her look with a red pout and metallic ankle straps. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Kangana Ranaut The Rangoon actress gave an interesting twist to the traditional sari with a cold-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves. We love how she styled the summery cotton count muslin sari with golden motifs and border by design duo Swati and Sunaina. The actor accessorised it with ballerina shoes and we say it’s quite refreshing. Her entire look had a quirky element to it. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi If you are attending a Bong wedding then this look is what you should take inspiration from. Sridevi picked a sari in white and red by Swati and Sunaina. We love how she picked up the two most important colours in Bengali tradition and went all the way to wear it in their style, complete with a big red bindi. She complemented it with heavy gold jewellery from Gracee and a bright red lipstick. Lovely! (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Gauahar Khan Dressed in a fabulous grey sari from Jade by Monica and Karishma, the actress got people talking. Complete with an ornate border and the sparkly blouse, the sari is a perfect wear even without accessories. We think Khan did a great job in pulling off this sexy look. We love how she went ahead with a sleek bun with flowers in it. It added a romantic touch to it, don’t you think? (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Shilpa Shetty Shetty was spotted in a pristine white sari by Mayyur Girotra with a glitter rose pattern running over the border. Now, this lady knows how to work her way around a sari! We are in love with how she teamed it up with a striped pattern sleeveless blouse and styled it perfectly with pearl earrings and a gold clutch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut The actor in this powder blue floral print sari from Pero by Aneeth Arora is a sight to behold. We like how she styled it with a pair of dangling earrings and ajootis. It's perfect to beat the heat, won't you agree? (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Sonam Kapoor The Neerja actress really impressed us when she stepped out in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with fringes on the hem, pallu and blouse. The pale green sari is pure fun and elegant. We love how she styled it with Kundan and emerald chandelier style earrings by Kalyan Jewellers. (Source: Instagram/sonamkapoor)

Sridevi While at an event, Sridevi was seen looking gorgeous in a powder blue organza sari by her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. The sheer sari with a gold embroidered border and a beautiful blouse with embroidered and fringe detail was styled well with heritage jewellery from Sunita Shekhawat. Considering the gold elements, we like how she kept her make-up minimal. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Madhuri Dixit The Dhak Dhak girl, who is a master at carrying ethnic wear, was recently seen looking absolutely lovely in a refreshing floral georgette sari in white with a marsala border. We love how she kept it simple by pairing it with a plain sleeveless blouse matching the colour tone of the sari’s border. The secret to looking good is not to try too hard and seems like the actress knows it well going by her choice of outfit. She styled her hair to perfection in beautiful waves, which framed her face, and as far as the make-up was concerned, the actress kept it simple with just a hint of soft pink on her cheekbones, a berry lip shade and a small bindi to complement the look. (Source: Instagram/madhuridixitnene)

Raveena Tandon The Mohra actor went the desi way in a beautiful grey checkered sari by Anavila, which she paired with a patterned linen blouse and red flowers in her bun. Silver jhumkas was all she accessorised her look with and we think she looked gorgeous. (Source: Instagram/officialraveenatandon)

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu was seen in a powder blue sari with a heavy floral lazer cut applique border by Archana Rao. The actress complemented her look with a bindi, a pair of earrings and an updo. Not much to fault here, she looked beautiful. (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Kangana Ranaut Ranaut stepped out looking lovely and really, really smart in a blue checkered sari by Pero by Aneeth Arora, which she paired with a clashing print blouse. Side-swept curls and a pair of gold dangling earrings were all that was needed to complement the look and she did go ahead with it. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Sridevi The MOM actor stepped out looking pretty in an Anamika Khanna outfit. We love the floral embroidered crop top which she styled with an ivory organza cape and draped pants. The gold choker added a nice touch to her look. If you are looking for ethnic wear inspiration then this is something you can easily wear to a cocktail party. If you are going for the same colour tone then a bright lip shade will also work here. (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)

Huma Qureshi At a recent promotional event for her movie Partition 1947, Huma Qureshi was seen wearing this exquisite white chikan kurta, which she paired with a floral print palazzo by Dolly J, and can we say the actress looked absolutely ravishing. The actress shared a photo of the look on her Instagram account with the caption, “Let’s Indian today”. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Qureshi left her hair loose, with centre-parting, and minimal dewy faced make-up with a pop of pink offset the oversized earrings from Silver Streak that matched the florals in the palazzo and cuffs rounded off her look. We, for one, absolutely loved this look.Perfect for a sangeet ceremony, no? (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq)