These stunning ‘TOILET PAPER’ wedding dresses might just leave you spellbound

Updated on July 25, 2017 8:00 pm
    A fashion show which was recently held in the Manhattan borough of New York City featured bridal wear made of toilet paper. The dresses look so beautiful that you won't be able to take your eyes off these gorgeous pieces. Take a look.

    A model is pictured backstage before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A model is getting dressed backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show in the Manhattan. (Source: Reuters)

    A model wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A model presents a wedding dress in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

    A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

