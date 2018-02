1 / 15

THE MOTUL Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) hosted the vintage and classic car rally for cars and bikes on Feb 11 at the Horniman Circle Garden in South Mumbai. The first car was flagged off at 9am. As many as 230 cars were showcased at the rally. Many rare cars from 1903 to 1980 were seen at the venue.



“The oldest car in the rally would be 1903 Humber by Abbas Jasdanwalla and rare cars such as Rolls Royce, Bentley, Humber, Daimler, Ford would also be present,” said Nitin Dossa, the chairman, VCCCI. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)