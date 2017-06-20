Happy birthday, Vikram Seth: Quotes by the writer that capture the pangs of love and heartbreak

Writer and poet Vikram Seth can weave magic through his words. With his poems and prose Seth, ever so gently, gives words to emotions we struggle to comprehend. His writing is simple and lucid but never trivialises. Though A Suitable Boy remains one of his most endearing works, his poems too bear testimony to the author's genius. Seth has been the recipient of numerous literary awards, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and Padma Shri, and we cannot wait for his next book.



His words beautifully capture pathos. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)