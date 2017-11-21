1 / 40

Amidst some controversies and confusion, the Victoria's Secret dazzling annual fashion show took place in China on November 20. Although the show had some prominent names missing like model Gigi Hadid and pop singer Katy Perry, it was definitely a show to remember. The show was opened by model Candice Swanepoel and was divided into six sections - Punk Angel, Goddesses, Millennial Nation, Winter’s Tale, Porcelain Angel and finally the Nomadic Angels.Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro wore the gorgeous Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra at the fashion show of the premuim lingerie brand, while model Bella Hadid, who was seen without her sister, got her wings at her second Victoria's secret fashion show. Along with them model Alessandra Ambrosio and Romee Strijd also stole the show with their sensational physiques. Here are some pctures from the show. (Source: AP)