Victoria's Secret annual fashion show just concluded in China and though mired in some controversy, it was a dazzling event. Model Candice Swanepoel opened the event and model Bella Hadid, who was seen without her sister, got her wings at her second Victoria's Secret fashion show. There was also Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro who wore the gorgeous Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra. Amidst all this the sudden fall of Chinese model Ming Xi also became a talking point of the event. The model stepped on the train of her flowing costume while walking ramp but quickly picked herself up. People on social media praised her elegance and grace but a little probing will show that this isn't the first time something like happened. Models, both nationally and internationally have stumbled while walking down the ramp. And in case you are wondering about such instances, we got few of them.