1 / 10

If you are planning to visit Italy, then this is the best time of the year. The roads of Venice are graced by people decked up in grand masquerade ball costumes, fierce masks and towering wigs. The Venice Carnival 2018, which technically began on January 27, with the Flight of the Angel, a ritual dating to the 1500s, and an opening regatta saw people at their festive best.



The famous carnival which was flagged off at the San Mark's square this year has been themed after “Creatum: Civitas Ludens,” that evokes the spirit of fun and play during carnival. (Source: Photo by AP)