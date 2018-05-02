8 / 8

During a promotional event, the Neerja actor was seen in a bright purple coloured, quirky printed jumpsuit from Rheson. It featured a V-neckline with a wrap-over bodice, three-quarter sleeves and dhoti-styled trousers. The outfit was further teamed with a black leather belt that helped break the monotony of the outfit. Besides, she paired it with oversized gold earrings that added an interesting element to the look. Black pumps and a matching sling bag rounded off her look. Going by how bright the outfit is, make-up artist and hairstylist Namrata Soni cleverly chose to opt for a neutral palette with glossy lips and hair tied in a top knot bun. (Source: Instagram)