Vaani Kapoor, Nargis Fakri, Ranveer Singh stun as showstoppers on Day 4 of LFW W/F 2017

This year, the collections being showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 have been a huge success. Even the design inspirations have been unusual and the rendering beautiful, and add to that some Bollywoog bling. Day 4 saw Vaani Kapoor, Nargis Fakri and Saiyami Kher as showstoppers, while Wendell Rodricks' plus-size line and Manish Arora's Cosmic Love were a burst of colour.

ANUSHREE REDDY



Nargis Fakri made for a stunning showstopper for Anushree Reddy's Winter Festive 2017 Collection, which draws inspiration and celebrates the life of Princess Niloufer. The beloved princess of Hyderabad and daughter in law of the celebrated Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nizam Of Hyderabad. She was considered the Kohinoor of Hyderabad, born in Istanbul and lived in three different countries over her lifespan as royalty. She was ranked amongst as the most fashionable and glamorous princess during the 1940s. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

Drawing inspiration from the beautiful princess of Hyderabad, Niloufer. This season experiments with soft fabrics, color palette and texture technique recreating the classic styles of the bygone era. Pure silk, organza, chiffon and delicate embellishment are our focus point in the Niloufer collection, which celebrates the glamorous life of the princess. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

Taking inspiration from the European style as it was the birthplace of the princess Niloufer and embodying it with the rich Nizam heritage and embroidery. This line celebrates “Niloufer” in all her glory. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

SONAM AND PARAS MODI



Actress Vaani Kapoor, who walked the ramp for designer duo Sonam and Paras Modi at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/ Festive 2017 here, says she always tries to be true to her personality while dressing up, but never steps out of her house looking sloppy. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

For the line, the designers drew inspiration from the beautiful landscapes of Kashmir and used motifs from the region -- the chinar tree, twines, floral vines and birds. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

"The hundreds of chinar trees planted in Naseem Bagh by the Moghuls symbolize the romance of the royals. Twisted and curled by the vagaries of time, these trees create a beautiful landscape in autumn with hues of true red, rust, amber and midnight blue offering a stunning canvas of myriad moods, which led to the inception of 'Naseem Bagh'," Sonam Modi said. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

Sheers, velvets and silks dominated this collection, with intricate motifs of chinar leaves and Himalayan bulbul translated onto outfits with elaborate hand embroidery techniques and bespoke prints. There were embellished jackets, intricate short kurtas with draped pants as well as handcrafted lehengas and saris. For men, the designers presented an interesting line-up of cascade jackets, jodhpuris and embellished velvet stoles. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

NACHIKET BARVE



Designer Nachiket Barve collaborated with Lakme Salon's backstage experts to showcase the modern Indian bride through sheer timeless beauty of Greco-Roman goddesses - with Saiyami Kher as the show stopper, as he brought alive the theme of "Eternal Luminance" at the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017. "My collection THEIA imbued the sensibilities of the modern Indian bride, from contemporary and feminine silhouettes, to delicate embroidery and metallic detailing. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

Saiyami Kher of Mirziya fame who looked stunning in a deep indigo, layered, scalloped, lehanga, choli with wreath embroidery and a sparkling dupatta as a showstopper seconded the designer. "I wish more designers talk like this as affordability for an average normal girl is very important. I just feel that everything he has spoken so far in regards to storing stuff in houses is s convenient. I am in complete agreement," Saiyami said. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

"Every piece of this collection celebrated the divine mix of bold and ethereal that made a goddess (and a bride) a force to be reckoned with. From music to poetry to the greatest works of art, the Goddesses of Greco-Roman mythology immortalise the diversity of femininity and beauty," said Barve. Showcasing his first ever-festive bridal wear collection at LFW, Barve's inspirations were the legendary Greek and Roman goddesses Aphrodite, Hera, Gaia, Artemis and Athena. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

The colour card started with deep indigo, burgundy, black and then moved to haute colours like paprika, mustard, splashes of gold, bronze and pewter. The show was a gorgeous symphony of luxurious lehengas, superbly created cholis - some with cold shoulders and long trailing capes - cowled pants, floor kissing gowns and dramatic asymmetric togas with two-toned loose pants. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

The embroidery was traditional with appliques, cutwork, beading, as well as traditional Aegean tie-dye, along with Aari and Zardosi work with the Greek font embroidered with words such as Eternal, Aphrodite, Love, Goddess and Bride on the bodices of the garments. Keeping the travel plans of a bride in mind, Barve ensured that the textures resisted wrinkling but were light and easy care. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

WENDELL RODRICKS



Ace designer Wendell Rodricks presented the 'aLL PRIMERO' collection at the plus size show at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017 here. The presentation broke myths about plus size fashion where colour, style and fabrics were concerned with designs made to flatter men and women with great curves and ample muscles like the Apple, Pear, Hourglass, Rectangle and Carrot shapes. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

The Plus Size Store launched its PRIMERO collection with Rodricks at the fashion gala. After making their debut at LFW last year, aLL - The Plus Size Store chose to collaborate with the renowned fashion designer this year for a collection titled 'aLL PRIMERO' which seeks to break popular myths regarding plus size clothing in the fashion industry. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

The fabric for the collection were primarily moss crepe, Lycra, cotton, satin, jacquard, polyester georgette, single jersey, Lycra cotton and mercerised Giza for men's T-shirts. Linen dobby stripes were an interesting part along with over-dyed twill Lycra that was perfect for men's and women's jeans. Women's wear was a kaleidoscope of colours as fluid creations floated down the ramp on the jaunty confident models. Layered tunics, asymmetric gowns, swinging dresses, capes and kaftans -- some speckled with silver heart motifs. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

Men's shirts featured deconstructed plackets, mull bundies, tunics, and twill cotton. The Lycra shirts with contrast stitch detail, poly knits, silver speck foil prints, crush pleated poly georgette and pewter shine stripes completed the extensive fabrics and detailing choices. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

Making a strong fashion statement with his new colour forecast, Ujjawal Dubey for his label Antar Agni at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/festive 2017 unveiled his ‘Disobedient’ collection for men’s and women’s wear. Ujjawal’s construction and designing techniques have been his signature that has revolutionised the concept of men’s and women’s wear. His pattern making has always been innovative but stark and striking. His new line amalgamated the timeless quality of eastern classic silhouettes with international trends, thus bringing a certain amount of disobedience to his collection. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress)

Setting aside traditional cuts and the production of men’s and women’s wear, Ujjawal brought in an intelligent merger of the rough textiles and sheen along with his characteristic flowing, straight or crooked, light with heavy structures. The surprise element of the show was Ujjawal’s new colour palette, which stayed loyal to black and charcoal grey but brought in pops of lavender, dark burgundy, air force blue or cadet grey. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress)

Men’s wear had the characteristic asymmetric silhouettes for waist coats and kurtas. Short coats had interesting small lapels, but Sherwanis and a variety of baggy trousers and kurtas were often teamed with lapel coats. Knit Sherwanis, collarless shirts and shawl collar jackets made great fashion statements. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress)

Women’s wear had a gentle, feminine, touch with stark shapes. Asymmetrical, double-breasted coat and dress were simple with machine embroidery; while jumpsuits with side pockets looked comfortable and relaxed. The double-breasted dress with a soft backless coat, grey midi with cowl cover, two-toned kurta, maxi dress with asymmetric cover and rouched back drape proved it was a balanced collection. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress)

DIVYAM MEHTA



When the inspirations for the collection are the draping styles of the Buddhist monks with the multiple layers and interesting waist belts; then the look had to be serene, spiritual and sophisticated. Divyam Mehta’s ‘The Black Monk’ collection at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 had subtle glamour and drapes that offered a feminine as well as masculine look. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress)

The designer dreamt the collection predominantly in black and cement grey. The effortless styling was interpreted with layered drapes, skirts, and relaxed wide leg monk trousers, an assortment of wraps and robes that exuded easy fluidity. Divyam also took a hint of inspiration from the artworks of French artist Jean Degottex to give a more comprehensive angle to his theme and designs. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress)

The delicate Shibori patterns and interesting block prints gave an innovative texturing to the handloom wool and matka silks. But it was the imaginative Kantha work from Bengal and the thread embroidery that finally completed the ethereal look. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress)

The men’s wear started with a fluid kurta and loose trousers, black/ white coat, cropped/crushed shirt and dhoti pants. The low buttoned double-breasted jacket with draped baggy pants was an interesting addition. The cowled waistcoat worn with matching pants and jacket was an unusual version; while the Sherwani/shawl and bundi/kurta combos with asymmetric lapels and the black/white poncho with low-crotch pleated pant further confirmed the theme of the show. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress)

Women’s wear was as spiritual in nature with draped front-tied skirt and coat, asymmetric layered dress, an interestingly draped sari, toga-style midi, black sack dress and skirt, kimono cover and draped dress. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress)

MANISH ARORA



Manish Arora’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection celebrated his tenth anniversary of showing at Paris Fashion Week that has turned the designer’s name into a global phenomenon. He presented the glitzy, glamorous, collection called ‘Cosmic Love’. Ranveer Singh, known anyway for his quirky sense of fashion, was a perfect fit as Manish's showstopper.

"The line I am bringing to Mumbai is inspired by the tribes of Africa and outer reaches of the cosmos. Having spent 10 years of my working life in Paris after launching my career in Delhi, I have drawn much inspiration from my travels to the work I create," said Arora of his collection.

The creations were a visual interplay of colours, styles, intricate silhouettes and designs. Taking the audience on a fast-paced fashion journey from Tribal Africa to Aztec prints that reflected Art Deco touches, Manish created geometrics with patchwork and embroidery. Detailing has always been Manish’s fortè and the designer unleashed stunning velvet appliqués and optical illusion peacock embellishments in gleaming gold and green.

Astrology played a major role for embroidery, as shooting stars and golden sunrays appeared on silk crêpe drawstring dresses and cropped denim jackets. Swarovski crystals looked magnificent for paisleys that were emblazoned on burgundy, tunic dresses or velvet gowns. Colours played a celestial symphony as mustard, tangerine, midnight blue, violet, fuchsia and royal blue turned into the ideal basis for the collection.