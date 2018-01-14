1 / 21

Uttarayan is the time between the Makara Sankranti and Karka Sankranti. One of the ways of celebrating the festival is by flying kites. (Why do people fly kites during Uttarayan?) The festival marks the end of winter as well as a festival for farmers as they harvest the winter rabi crops. People across India decorate with various designs from political figures and colourful patterns to quirky cartoons. While Makar Sankranti celebrations have started, we bring you pictures of how people are celebrating Uttarayan with kites. (Source: AP, Express Photos)