Unexplored Kashmir: Gurais valley

Gurez, or Gurais, is a part of Kashmir that is still relatively unexplored, which is probably why its pristine beauty is still exquisitely preserved. The valley is around 123 km from Srinagar and it takes approximately 7 hours by road to get there. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

En route to Gurais is a beautiful park constructed by the state government, that provides a stunning view of the Wular Lake and showcases some gorgeous flowers from the valley. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

There are beautiful gerberas and mountain lillies scattered across the park, which also provides a lovely resting point for weary travellers. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

Take time out to photograph nature at its best while soaking in the vibrant floral colours. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

The Wular Lake is one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia, and is quite a sight during monsoons when it is full. During other parts of the year, the locals collect aquatic plants from the lake for animal fodder. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

Though the Gurais area is still relatively unexplored, there are one-off campers and trekkers who come by and set up tents in its gorgeous vistas. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

The valley was actually much more popular before the partition of Kashmir, and said to have hosted former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. At around 8,000 ft above sea level, the valley is surrounded by snow-capped mountains. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

One of the most popular places in the area is the Rhazdan Pass, from where — on a clear day — you are treated to a magnificent sight of the Himalayas. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

The Kishanganga River flows through the valley and is usually a beautiful blue — as the name suggests. Though, the colour these days is a muddy brown because of the ongoing construction of a hydroelectric plant in the valley. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

The most popular legend in the valley, though, is of Habba Khatoon. Standing stark and bare amid all the greenery, the peak is named after the Kashimiri poet Habba Khatoon. According to the legend, the poetess — originally named Zoon — was the daughter of a peasant and was married off to an illiterate peasant called Habba, which is when she changed her name to Habba Khatoon. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

Zoon was beautiful and soon caught the eye of the emperor and she, too, fell in love with him. He arranged for her to divorce Habba and married her. But soon after Emperor Akbar imprisoned her lover. It is said that Habba Khatoon would wander the hills to look for her lover, but one day she fell from this peak and died. Since then, it has been known as Habba Khatoon. Apparently a film starring Dimple Kapadia was planned on the subject. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)

Peppered across the valley, it's a delight to see brightly coloured huts and houses that draw the eye. Locals say that other than improving the aesthetics, the bright colours also help locating the houses during winter months when the valley is covered in deep snow. (Source: Shruti Chakraborty)