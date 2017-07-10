Ahmedabad gets UNESCO heritage tag; 17 other cultural heritage sites added in 2017

Every other year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adds a bunch of names to the list of World Heritage Sites list, which makes these places not only prime tourist spots but also areas to be conserved, protected and developed. This year, too, UNESCO has added a total of 25 sites thus far, of which 17 are in the cultural category, three natural and five that have had significant modifications to the boundaries. In India, Ahmedabad became the first city to get the World Heritage City tag, which follows last year's successful run of three sites being added to the prestigious list in one go. Click through to see some of the other cultural sites that were added this year.



KULANGSU: A HISTORIC INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENT, CHINA : A tiny island located on the estuary of the Chiu-lung River, Kulangsu faces the city of Xiamen. Kulangsu is a fascinating example of cultural amalgation. Even the architectural styles here near testimony to different styles. There is Traditional Southern Fujian Style, Western Classical Revival Style and Veranda Colonial Style. (Source: Qian Yi/UNESCO)

KUJATAA GREENLAND: NORSE AND INUIT FARMING AT THE EDGE OF THE ICE CAP, DENMARK : A sub-arctic farming landscape, Kujataa is located in the southern region of Greenland. It bears testimony to different cultural histories. It is a witness to the Norse hunters-gatherers who started arriving from Iceland in the 10th century and of the Norse farmers, Inuit hunters and Inuit farming communities that developed from the end of the 18th century. Though apparently different, all of them created a cultural landscape based on farming, grazing and marine mammal hunting. (Source: Christian K. Madsen/ UNESCO)

TAPUTAPUATEA, FRANCE: Situated on Ra’iatea Island, Taputapuatea is situated at the centre of the “Polynesian Triangle,” a vast portion of the Pacific Ocean, dotted with islands, and the last part of the globe to be settled by humans. It includes two forested valleys, a part of lagoon and coral reef and a strip of open ocean. At its heart lies the the Taputapuatea marae complex, a political, ceremonial and funerary centre. (Source: PF Amar/UNESCO)

KHOMANI CULTURAL LANDSCAPE, SOUTH AFRICA: Located at the border with Botswana and Namibia in the northern part of the country, coinciding with the Kalahari Gemsbok National Park (KGNP), Khomani Cultural Landscape bears testimony to the human occupation from the Stone Age to the present. The large expanse of sand is also associated with the culture of the formally nomad Khomani San people and the ways deduced by them to adapt to harsh desert conditions. The Khomani Cultural Landscape also bear evidence to the way of life that existed in the region and shaped the site over thousands of years. (Source: Francois Odendaal Productions)

TEMPLE ZONE OF SAMBOR PREI KUK, ARCHAELOGICAL SITE OF ANCIENT ISHANAPURA, CAMBODIA : The archaeological site of Sambor Prei Kuk, “the temple in the richness of the forest” in the Khmer language, has been identified as Ishanapura, the capital of the Chenla Empire. It flourished in the late 6th and early 7th centuries CE. The remnants of the city occupy an area of 25 square kilometres and include a walled city centre, and numerous temples - ten of which are octagonal, unique specimens of their genre in southeast Asia. (Source: So Sokun Theary/ UNESCO)

THE ENGLISH LAKE DISTRICT, UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND: Located in northwest England, the English Lake District is a mountainous area. Glaciers have modelled its valleys in the Ice Age, and consequently it has been shaped by an agro-pastoral land-use system characterized by fields enclosed by walls. The contribution of both nature and human activity have created a hamonious landscape as the mountains mirror in the lakes. (Source: Val Corbett/UNESCO)

VENETIAN WORKS OF DEFENCE BETWEEN 15th and 17th CENTURIES: STATO DA TERRA – WESTERN STATO DA MAR CROATIA, ITALY, MONTENEGRO: It consists of 15 components of defence works in Italy,Croatia and Montenegro, and spans more than 1,000 kilometres between the Lombard region of Italy and the eastern Adriatic Coast. The defences throughout the Stato da Terraprotected the Republic of Venice from other European powers to the northwest and those of the Stato da Mar protected the sea routes and ports in the Adriatic Sea to the Levant. (Source: Ambroz Tudor/UNESCO)

VALONGO WHARF ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITE BRAZIL: Located in central Rio de Janeiro, Valongo Wharf Archaeological Site encompasses the entirety of Jornal do Comércio Square. It is situated in the former harbour area of Rio de Janeiro in which an old stone wharf was built, that assistaed in the landing of the enslaved Africans who reached the South American continent from 1811 onwards. Approximately around 9,00,000 Africand arrived in South America through Valongo. This heritage site consists of several archaelogical layers the lowest of which consists of floor pavings in pé de moleque style, attributed to the original Valongo Wharf. (Source: João Maurício Bragança/UNESCO)

TARNOWSKIE GORY LEAD-SILVER-ZINC MINE AND ITS UNDERGROUND WATER MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, POLAND : It is located in Upper Silesia, in southern Poland and is one of the main mining areas of central Europe. The site comprises of an entire underground mine with adits, shafts, galleries and water management system. Most of it is situated underground while the surface mining topography features the remains of the 19th century steam water pumping station. Tarnowskie Góry represents a significant contribution to the global production of lead and zinc. (Source: Brygida Melcer- Kwiecinska/UNESCO)

SACRED ISLAND OF OKINOSHIMA AND ASSOCIATED SITES IN THE MUNAKATA REGION, JAPAN : Located 60 km off the western coast of Kyushu island, the island of Okinoshima is a fantastic example of the tradition of worship of a sacred island. The archaeological sites that are preserved on the Island have remained intact, and provide a glimpse of the chronological record of the rituals performed there, and how they changed from the 4th to the 9th centuries CE. Integrated within the Grand Shrine of Munakata, the island of Okinoshima is considered extremely sacred. (Source: IMAKI Hidekazu/UNESCO)

MBANZA KONGO, VESTIGES OF THE CAPITAL OF THE FORMER KINGDOM OF KONGO, ANGOLA : The town of Mbanza Kongo was the political and spiritual capital of the Kingdom of Kongo, one of the largest constituted states in Southern Africa from the 14th to 19th centuries. Located on a plateau at an altitude of 570 metres, in the 15th century when the Portuguese arrived, they added some buildings which were constructed as per the European methods here. More than anywhere in sub- Saharan Africa, Mbanza Kongo illustrates the changes caused by the introduction of Christianity and the arrival of the Portuguese into Central Africa. (Source: Joost De Raeymaeker/ UNESCO)

HISTORIC CITY OF YAZD, IRAN : Located in the middle of the Iranian plateau, the ciy of Yazd is situated 270 kilomtres southeast of Isfahan, and is close to the Spice and Silk Roads. It is a place where limited resources are used for survival. Water in the city is supplied through a qanat system, developed to draw underground water. The architecture of Yazd is far removed from the clutches of modernisation that has destroyed several traditional earthen towns. (Source: Mohammad Hosseini/UNESCO)

HEBRON/AL-KHALIL OLD TOWN, PALENSTINE : The construction of the old town of Hebron/ Al-Khalil was shaped by the use of local limestone. The centre of interest of the town was the site of Al mosque -Ibrahim / the tomb of the Patriarchs whose buildings are in a compound built in the 1st century CE to protect the tombs of the patriarch Abraham / Ibrahim and his family. Tbe place is hailed as a site of pilgrimage for the three monotheistic religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. (Source: Firas AL_Hashlamoun/UNESCO)

CAVES AND ICE AGE ART IN THE SWABIAN JURA, GERMANY : When modern humans first arrived in Europe around 43,000 years ago during the ice age, Swabian Jura in southern Germany was one of the areas they had put up in.Excavated from the 1860s, the caves, six in number, reveal items dating from 43,000 to 33,000 years ago. Carved figurines of animals (including cave lions, mammoths, horses and cattle), musical instruments and items of personal adornment are some of the examples. Other figurines depict creatures that are half animal, half human and there is one statuette of a female form. These archaeological sites, featuring some of the oldest figurative art in the world, shed light on the origins of human artistic development. (Source: S. M. Heidenreich/UNESCO)

ASSUMPTION CATHEDRAL AND MONASTERY OF THE TOWN-ISLAND OF SVIYAZHSK, RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Located in the town-island of Sviyazhsk, The Assumption Cathedral is a part of the monastery of the same name. Situated at the confluence of the Volga, the Sviyaga and the Shchuka rivers, at the crossroads of the Silk and Volga routes, Sviyazhsk was founded by Ivan the Terrible in 1551. The frescos of the cathedral are considered among the rarest examples of Eastern Orthodox mural paintings. (Source: Dmitrii Karpov/UNESCO)

ASMARA: A MODERNIST CITY OF AFRICA, ERITREA : The capital of Eritrea, located at over 2000 metres above sea level, developed from the 1890’s onwards as a military outpost for the Italian colonial power. Post 1935, Asmara underwent a large scale programme of construction applying the Italian rationalist idiom of the time to governmental edifices, residential and commercial buildings, churches, mosques, synagogues, cinemas, hotels, etc. It is an fascinating example of early modernist urbanism at the beginning of the 20th century and its application in an African context. (Source: Dr. Edward Edison/UNESCO)

APHRODISIAS, TURKEY: The site, located in southwestern Turkey, in the upper valley of the Morsynus River, consists of two components: the archaeological site of Aphrodisias and the marble quarries northeast of the city. The temple of Aphrodite exists from the 3rd century BCE and the city was built one century later.The streets in the city are arranged around several large civic structures, which include temples, a theatre, an agora, and two bath complexes. (Source: Aphrodisias Museum/ UNESCO)