International Yoga Day 2017: Here’s how the world is gearing up for the celebrations

Yoga fever has gripped the world ahead of UN International Yoga Day. The third edition which falls on June 21 is likely to be huge with several countries already kick-starting the celebrations. Narendra Modi on June 18 shared photographs on his Twitter of places like Bhutan, China, Japan, Afghanistan and New Zealand gearing up for the event. Even the United Nations headquarters in New York were lit up with the word ‘Yoga’. Here's a sneak peek into how the world is celebrating. (Source: @AnupamPkher via Twitter)

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh poses for a group photo with the Chinese participants in a mass yoga session, a day ahead of the International Yoga Day, at The Great Wall of China, in Beijing. (Source: PTI)

Yoga enthusiasts participate in a mass yoga session at Great Wall of China in Beijing, a day ahead of the International Yoga Day. (Source: PTI)

Visually challenged children during a yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day in Bengaluru. (Source: PTI)

Participants perform yoga in a park ahead of International Yoga Day, in Brussels, Belgium. (Source: Reuters)

People participate in a group yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day in Durban, South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

Cricketer Suresh Raina performs Yoga during an International Yoga Day event in The Hague, Netherlands. (Source: PTI)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (R) and Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna perform yoga during a four-day long camp ahead of International Yoga day, in Ahmedabad. (Source: Reuters)

People during a mass yoga session on the third day of Baba Ramdev Yoga camp, a day ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad. (Source: PTI)

A Sadhu performs yoga during a four-day long camp by yoga guru Baba Ramdev. (Source: Reuters)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi along with students takes part in a Yoga Session at Raj Niwas in Pudducherry. (Source: PTI)

Thousands of students rehearse to create the 'Largest Yoga Chain' for Guinness Book of World Records ahead of Yoga Day at Mysore Palace in Karnataka. (Source: PTI)

School teachers perform yoga during a practice camp ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad. (Source: PTI)

Yoga enthusiasts rehearse for the International Yoga Day event at Ramabai Ambedkar Rally Sthal in Lucknow. (Source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hold a T-shirt made for International Yoga Day at the Governor House in Lucknow. (Source: PTI)

Yoga trainer guides police personnel to perform yoga ahead of International Yoga Day at Police Training Centre in Moradabad. (Source: PTI)

People take part in a mass yoga session at Lodhi Garden ahead of International Yoga Day. (Source: PTI)

People perform yoga, at a practice session, at a market complex ahead of International Yoga Day in Chandigarh. (Source: Reuters)

A Muslim girl attends a yoga lesson at a school ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad. (Source: Reuters)