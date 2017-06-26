Eid Mubarak with a selfie: Photos of people taking selfies to mark Eid al-Fitr celebrations around the world

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid this year with much joy and happiness, after all it's a festival that marks the ending of the holy month of Ramzan. The hashtag #EidMubarak has been trending on social media all day, since people have been posting wishes to loved ones and the world at large. For millennials, though, no occasion is complete without a selfie, and that's the case with Eid al-Fitr as well. People have been taking selfies with their relatives, friends and loved ones to mark the festivities, and photograpers where there to capture that moment, from across the world. Take a look.



A man takes a selfie after offering namaz on Eid festival at Red Road in Kolkata. (Source: PTI)

Muslim women take a selfie after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York, U.S. (Source: Reuters)

A Muslim woman takes a selfie after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mexico City, Mexico. (Source: Reuters)

A girl takes a selfie with her father, during an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer, that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. (Source: Reuters)

A Muslim man takes a selfie as he stands in front of children during the Eid al-Fitr celebration to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Source: Reuterts)

Muslim women pose for a selfie after Eid al-Fitr prayer services at the historic Niujie Mosque in Beijing, Monday, June 26, 2017. Although much of the Muslim world celebrated Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on Sunday, Muslims in China observed the holiday on Monday. (Source: AP)

An Indian Muslim takes a selfie as their children in new dresses join festivities after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, India. (Source: AP)

A Bangladeshi man takes selfie outside the mosque after prayer during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Source: AP)

A man and his family takes a selfie photo after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Lagos, Nigeria. (Source: AP)