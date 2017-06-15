This NY bakery is making people EAT their nasty comments; no kidding!
-
The Internet is a strange place. It can make you laugh but also tear you apart with brutal trolling. Everybody has an opinion and things can escalate in a moment. There is no way to tell how far things can go, and how savage things can get. But how about you find a way to make trolls eat their words, literally? Don't believe us? Well, a New York-based bakery known as Troll Cakes is doing just that. Describing themselves as a bakery and a detective agency, they take an Internet comment, make that into a cake and then actually send it to the commenter. The box in which the cake is sent also contains a copy of their original comment. And on the box there is a note that says, "Congratulations! Your Internet comment has been made into a troll cake." They ship anywhere in the US, and indeed are showing the way to deal with trolls. Indianexpress.com has reached out to them for a comment.
This, as their Instagram account specifies was made from a comment on NASA's photo of symbiotic stars. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
This was taken from This was a comment on Ben Stiller's photo of a rainbow. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
They were trolled, they made a cake out of it. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
This was a comment on NASA's photo of the International Space Station. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
This was a comment on Sting's Instagram account. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
Well. we are not surprised with the meanness of this. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
Why were you? (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
Eat your words. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
This was Donald Trump's description of Comey to Russian officials. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
Someone got creative here. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
Well, heard this too many times. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
This was a comment on Katy Perry's account.(Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
All the younger siblings of the world unite. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
This was Jamie Oliver's comment on Oprah's Instagram post about harvesting dill. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
Apparently this was a private order. We don't doubt. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
This was a comment on Dr. Oz's photo of eating blueberries.(Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
Well, most of us heard this, and turns out even Gal Gadot. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)
-
This was a comment on Mariah Carey's photo of her dog looking out of a plane window.(Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)