This NY bakery is making people EAT their nasty comments; no kidding!

The Internet is a strange place. It can make you laugh but also tear you apart with brutal trolling. Everybody has an opinion and things can escalate in a moment. There is no way to tell how far things can go, and how savage things can get. But how about you find a way to make trolls eat their words, literally? Don't believe us? Well, a New York-based bakery known as Troll Cakes is doing just that. Describing themselves as a bakery and a detective agency, they take an Internet comment, make that into a cake and then actually send it to the commenter. The box in which the cake is sent also contains a copy of their original comment. And on the box there is a note that says, "Congratulations! Your Internet comment has been made into a troll cake." They ship anywhere in the US, and indeed are showing the way to deal with trolls. Indianexpress.com has reached out to them for a comment.



This, as their Instagram account specifies was made from a comment on NASA's photo of symbiotic stars. (Source: Troll Cake/Instagram)