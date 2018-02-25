1 / 11

With so many options of budget-friendly places available these days, drawing an itinerary has become really difficult. If you are a water baby and already shortlisting the gorgeous beaches you can visit this summer, then you have come to the right place.



The travel website TripAdvisor is out with their annual awards for the top 10 beaches in Asia for the year 2018. One look at these pictures and you will surely want to drop everything at once and book your tickets for your much-awaited summer sojourn. Scroll down for more. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)