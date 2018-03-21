1 / 10

"One's destination is never a place, but always a new way of seeing things," Henry Miller once said. And that's what most travellers feel, who are always looking for new places to find themselves. Wondering where to go this year? Trip Advisor comes up with its Travellers' Choice awards for the best destinations, hotels, restaurants, beaches. Planning a vacation? Note down these top 10 destinations to hop off to around the world in 2018.



Paris, Ile-de-France



Paris is almost everyone's dream destination in the world. Apart from The Louvre, Notre Dame, The Eiffel Tower, the city’s grand boulevards and many cafes, bistros and brasseries are also worth visiting. (Source: chensiyuan/Wikimedia Commons)