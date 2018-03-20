1 / 8

Tokyo Fashion Week, which is a major biannual event, showcased the latest designs for the 2018 autumn-winter collection. The show which is underway began on March 19 in Tokyo, with around 60 global brands bringing their line to the fore. It will be joined by designers from Indonesia as well. Catch the highlights of the Fashion Week here.

A model displayed creations designed by Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo during the 2018 Autumn/Winter Collection at the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Monday, March 19, 2018. (Source: AP)