The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. The couple's Kensington Palace office announced news of the birth around lunchtime, about five hours after the 36-year-old duchess and her husband traveled by car from their Kensington Palace home to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London.



Few hours later, Kate Middleton and Prince William left the hospital and headed home with their newborn son, giving the world the first glimpse of the new royal baby. (Source: AP)