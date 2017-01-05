Mesmerising pictures from China’s Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival

The 2017 Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival has kicked off in China on January 5 and will go on till the end of February. The event is being held in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang attracted people from across the country as well as other countries. It is one of the coldest places there, where the temperatures are known to fall even below minus 35 Celsius. Participants compete in an icy pool cut into the frozen Songhua river. In addition to winter swimming, which is believed to be beneficial for health by many middle-aged and elderly people, who are seen participating in large numbers, the festival also has ice rides and exhibition of ice sculptures that resemble famous landmarks, like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Click through to see more pictures from the festival.



