One rupee note turns 100: Here is how it transformed over the years
Best of Express
- GDP rebounds to 6.3 %, but fiscal deficit a concern
- Journalist shot by unidentified assailants in Kanpur district
- Padmavati row: Bhansali, Prasoon Joshi meet parliamentary panels, members want ban on trailer too
- ElectionsGujarat elections: Congress is going to form government, declares Rahul Gandhi in Bhavnagar
- GDP rebounds, grows at 6.3% in Q2; Jaitley says Govt's reforms are working
- EntertainmentTED Talks India trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's show is for everyone who believes in 'nayi soch'
- EntertainmentThaana Serndha Koottam teaser: This Suriya film looks like a perfect festive release
- EntertainmentKamal Haasan shares photo from the sets of Vishwaroopam 2
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Hina Khan thinks she is more popular than Gauahar Khan, demeans Sakshi Tanwar
- SportsPM Modi congratulates world champion Mirabai
- SportsMirabai Chanu lifts 194 kgs to win gold medal
- SportsFC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 4-3
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 5A first impressions: More than a budget smartphone
- TechnologyAmazon iPhone Fest: Deals and discounts on iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE and iPhone 7
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 5A gets Reliance Jio Rs 199 plan: Includes free calling, 1GB data daily
- LifestyleMiss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has us hooked to her impressive fashion choices