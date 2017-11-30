1 / 15

Over the years, Indian currency has undergone many changes. On November 30 2017, the one rupee note completed 100 years since it was first introduced. During the British rule, till 1916, one rupee coins were minted using silver. However, during the first World War, things changed. Due to shortage of metal, the one rupee was reintroduced in a paper form. Aditya Vij, a collector of anything and everything vintage, spoke about the history of the one rupee note and how it transformed. (Source: Aditya Vij)