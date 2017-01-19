From Michelle Obama to Jacqueline Kennedy: Here are the most fashionable first ladies of the United States

As Michelle Obama gets ready to step down as the First Lady of the United States, it is only fitting to look at all the beautiful first ladies that the country has had the honour to have. Fierce women of cause and mettle, Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, Hillary Clinton, Jacqueline Kennedy, to name a few, will go down in history as some of the most fashionable first ladies. Be it Kennedy's pussy-bows, off-shoulder tops and pillbox hats, Clinton's power pantsuits, or Obama's high-end couture (read, the gorgeous chainmail Atelier Versace dress she wore in 2016) - they have given us more reasons than one, to remember them by. Melania Trump too, a Slovenian former model, has proved her fashion acumen, her Ralph Lauren slit-legged jumpsuit, an example. Here's remembering the most fashionable first ladies of the United States.

Melania Trump (2017-present): The 46-year-old Slovenian former model is beautiful, no matter how much disdain people harbour for her husband. She has shown class and elegance in her sartorial choices in her past appearances. No denying, Trump seems to know her high-couture fashion well, her Ralph Lauren slit legged jumpsuit being an example. Although fashion designers like Tom Ford have blatantly refused to dress the future first lady, many have also began to speculate who'll she wear at the inaugural ball. (Source: AP)

Michelle Obama (2008-2016): No US first ladies' fashion list, will ever be complete without Obama. Her sense of style, that appeals to the Office as well as the masses, the elegance with which she carries of her dresses, the confidence — all of it makes her an absolute global fashion icon for people across the world to take an inspiration or two from. She will also be remembered as the First Lady who brought New York designer Jason Wu to mainstream fashion and kick-started his career. From both the inaugural balls to the President's farewell address — the First Lady has worn Wu during many significant appearances. (Source: AP, File Photo)

Laura Bush (2001-2009): The former first lady was definitely not known as the one to keep up with and follow fashion trends, but her choices weren't exactly in the eye of the fashion storm either. She stayed away from making bold, cutting-edge sartorial statements, and chose to stick by harmless, yet sophisticated and elegant outfits. Her Michael Faircloth Chantilly lace red gown and Oscar de la Renta ice blue gown at the inaugural balls will be bookmarked in the fashion history books as splendid and sophisticated fashion statements. (Source: Pinterest)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (1993-2001): The former first lady has played other significant socio-political roles like Secretary of State, New York Senator and even became the first woman to be a Democratic nominee. Her sartorial choices have exuded just the right mix of power and elegance. Be it her Oscar de la Renta gowns or the pantsuits that she she looks effortlessly chic in, Clinton is definitely one of the most fashionable former FLOTUSes. (Source: Reuters, File Photo)

Nancy Reagan (1981-1989): Oscar de la Renta, the fashion designer known for making FLOTUSes look beautiful, once said that the former first lady has never made a single fashion faux pas. True, the once-movie star, Reagan brought a splash of colour to the White House, as she stayed away from neutrals and chose to wear bold colours like red, yet not compromising on the sophistication element one bit. Reagan, who passed away in 2016, wore outfits by designers like James Galanos, Carolina Herrera and Bill Blass, and wore them with grace and poise. (Source: AP, Wikimedia Commons)

Eleanor Rosalynn Carter (1977-1981): The former first lady was known for her significant step to stay away from extravagant and luxurious outfits. So much so, she was even known for repeating her dresses. Her inaugural gown was a simple, yet elegant blue gown with golden embroidery. Her petite and colourful outfits, complete with pussy bows, pleats and ruffles, were instantly liked by many. (Source: Wikimedia Commons, Pinterest)

Betty Ford (1974-1977): Though the former first lady was known and lauded more for founding Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in California — her rehabilitation centre, Ford was also one of the most fashionable first ladies America has seen. Her chic outfits — including the tailored jackets, silk scarves, clean bob cut, cat-eyed sunglasses — were perfect matches to the aura she exuded. Just in case you are too ahead of the 70s' fashion and have got some serious catching up to do, the Ford Library Museum have in fact a Tumblr feed dedicated to her closet of outfits!