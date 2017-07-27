India Couture Week 2017: Tarun Tahiliani’s bridal collection will give you #WeddingGoals

Tarun Tahiliani is known for showing things differently and his show at the India Couture Week 2017 was no less than a treat for fashionistas. With 85 garments on fashion runway, the ace designer showed that bridal and couture can also be weightless and yet glamorous. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

With mixture of hard hitting and soulful tracks setting up the perfect mood for the show, the presentation started with black numbers in the form of saris, lehangas and gradually moving towards colours like peach, red, maroon and many more. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

"I think after a long time we have a very strong bridal and couture show of weightless garments that feel like the stars of the firmament," Tahiliani earlier told IANS. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

"It goes from a lighter range into the classic couture pieces. I think the workmanship this year is extraordinary. We have had over a thousand people working on the collection," he added. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

The ramp was transformed into the jungle with maple leaves adding drama to the entire set up. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

The new collection encapsulates Tahiliani’s love for layering and weightlessly constructed garments that fit like a glove. Through regal volumes, innovative techniques and smart contouring, the clothes glide effortless like a seamless dream, lapping at the floor below! (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

An optical illusion that floats loose from the sky in elegance. The ombre of a cosmic storm reflected in vintage embroideries, the finest Italian tulle and Chantilly lace, Crystals from Swarovski winking through the dusk and gossamer fairy dust. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

A new lightness, and therefore, a new look embracing an evolution in lehengas, shararas, sarees, and saree drapes, as well as panelled kurtas and coats, this is a freeing construct of lightness. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

There was a showstopper piece in the form of Swarovski crystal-studded garment and not to miss the menswear line that reminded the fashionistas of 1960s eras of Gandhi topi and many more. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

The colour scheme stretches to include blushes of light pink, powder blue, peach, jade and mauve. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

Where tulle and brocade, crystal and crinoline, silk georgettes and shadow work, are fused together, in self-assured modernity. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

Light resham, 3D flowers, threadwork and French knots on soft shades create a pastoral fantasy as the light bounces off the sheer tulle. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

The ready-to-wear collection for the bridal entourage features a range of exquisite and chic styles in lehengas, sarees, anarkalis, capes and gilets for the upcoming bridal season. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)

This collection of rich and festive garments epitomizes refined style, craftsmanship and quality with a keen emphasis on sharp tailoring and strong silhouettes. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobygal/Indian Express; Text: IANS)