AIFW A/W 2017: Tarun Tahiliani-Amit Aggarwal finish with a flourish

The four-day long fashion extravaganza of Autumn-Winter 2017 edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) ended on a spectacular note when "Guru Shishya" duo Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal showcased more than 80 garments together on ramp and left fashionistas asking for more.



Themed on "Fresh New Look", a campaign by Amazon Fashion, the finale was nothing less than a master class in innovation with a mix of both bespoke couture and fusion ready to wear collections.(Source: APH Images/Text: IANS)

The highpoint of the show apart from the wonderfully designed jungle inspired ramp area was the designer's love for drapes. (Source: APH Images/Text: IANS)

Tahiliani presented his take on contemporary Indian wear with relatable ready to wear clothing. Combining sensuous occasion wear with dramatic flair, the designer paid homage to construction, draping and fit with his designs. (Source: APH Images/Text: IANS)

Aggarwal's collection was a combination of winter prints like florals, geometrics and hand painted motifs developed on fabrics like charmeuse, georgette, chanderi and textures like tulle overlaid with braids and laces. (Source: APH Images/Text: IANS)

The four-day long event concluded late on Saturday with a beautiful amalgamation of traditional fabrics and silhouettes with modern day cuts and textures. (Source: APH Images/Text: IANS)