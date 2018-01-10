1 / 6

Have you ever imagined having an airplane to yourself and relishing fancy meals inside it? Well, now you can live the dream. There's no flashy sign, but it's hard to miss the Airbus A320 parked just off the National Highway-1 on Ambala-Kurukshetra stretch. Parked on a vacant one and a half acre plot owned by a Shahbad based business family, this grounded aircraft has now been converted into a multicuisine restaurant. Runway 1 is the second such restaurant in the country after Hawai Adda, located in Ludhiana's Verka milk plant. Here's a sneak peek of the eatery. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil)