With the prevailing warm and humid weather, falling sick in summers is common. However, a healthy lifestyle can help you build immunity and keep major health disorders at bay. While hydration is a must in summers, eating certain vegetables can be a fix for your nutrient supplements too. From bitter gourd which helps lower the cholesterol levels to the pumpkin that boosts eye health, find out all the health benefits you can avail by eating these vegetables. (Source: Pixabay.com, Getty Images)