Priyanka Chopra stuns at the 2017 Met Gala in a Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown; here’s a look at her best red carpet looks

Priyanka Chopra has been slaying it with her red carpet fashion over the past couple of years. But our own fashionista took things a notch higher at the 2017 Met Gala and stunned in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train. The actress completely owned the edgy dress, and managed to turn heads at the event that took place at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra decided to keep her look edgy with a messy top-knotted hairdo, silver sculpted earrings, and black boots complimenting the slit gown with a popped collar. (Source: File Photo)

This has not been the only time the Quantico actress owned a red carpet event. She's carried off vintage gowns with as much elegance and style as a six-yard sari. What shines through each time Chopra steps into the spotlight is the ease with which she carries off her varied sartorial stylings. A far cry from her initial awkward days of jeans and Tee that exuded a more tomboy-ish feel. So, as Chopra readies for the most-watched red carpet line-up of the year, here's a look at the diva's previous red carpet international appearances, including the Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown she wore at the Oscars.

Earlier this year, the actress looked like a vision in a peach strapless ruffled asymmetric top with a fringe skirt at the People's Choice Award. Her vibrant and minimal make-up gave her look a youthful charm and vigour. Click through for some of her best international appearances through the year. (Source: File Photo)

The actress has really aced her fashion game and is giving us some major fashion goals. (Source: File Photo)

Starting with last year's looks, Chopra looked stunning in a two-tone Three Floor velvet dress at the pre-Oscars party, with a peeking bra detail. She paired the outfit with silver Nicholas Kirkwood heels. (Source: AP)

The Quantico star walked the red carpet of the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown — a designer she's favoured before as well. The awards were held on January 30 in Los Angeles, where Chopra's pink lacy affair turned heads for all the right reasons, as did her choice of a bold orchid lip colour. (Source: AP)

Chopra dazzled in a Vera Wang sequined dress with shades of gold and silver as she walked the red carpet of People's Choice Awards held on January 7, 2016 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre. She paired the stunning dress with a pair of killer silver Jimmy Choos. Dramatic eyes, subtle lip colour, Leticia Linton and Anita Ko earrings and rings from Djula and H. Stern completed her sparkling look. (Source: AP)

At the ABC’s upfront presentation in March 2015, Chopra was spotted in Alexander Wang separates and a pair of Louboutin Dictata pumps. Going with a rather casual look, and letting her hair down (quite literally), the Don-girl may have looked a bit washed out, but adorable nevertheless. (Source: Reuters)

Giving off a very Julia Roberts vibe in this gorgeous Gauri and Nainika gown, Chopra couldn't have looked more beautiful even if she tried. Tailored with asymmetrical lines and cut-out detailing in high-contrast black and white, the classic gown is one for the wall of fame, for certain. (PS: The back features a deep red band that's indicative of the star's exuberance.) (Source: Reuters)

Chopra's vintage Lanvin LBD at the Chanel/Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner in 2015 had quite a few tongues wagging with its peekaboo bust. Paired with studded Louboutins and Kimberly McDonald jewellery to finish the look, we admit it's a bit stern (the red lip colour and pointy Louboutins don't help), but she does manage to make the strapless number look chic.

Opting for a desi look with this white and blue Manish Malhotra creation, Chopra was a vision of elegance and Indian beauty at the 2011 International Indian Film Academy awards in Toronto. This bears witness to the star's propensity to opt for an Indian look for the IIFA awards each time. (Source: AP)

It's not uncommon to spot the pretty lass in saris for international red carpet events. Take a look at her pick of a gorgeous black and gold Ritu Kumar sari at the 2012 Marrakech Film Festival. The lace details on the blouse were breathtaking, and the sari showed off her curves perfectly. Luscious red lips with the black sari completed the fabulous look, don't you agree? (Source: Reuters)

Styled by Ami Patel in a Manish Malhotra (again) sheer sari, Chopra looked elegant (ready to grace the sets of a Simi Garewal show) and lovely at a screening of 'Don - The King is Back' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in 2012. (Source: Reuters)

A similar pink and beige combination that Chopra later sported with this year's Monique Lhuillier gown can be seen here, only this time it's on a gorgeous Manish Malhotra sari. On the green carpet at the the 10th IIFA awards in Macau back in 2009, Chopra teamed the net sari with a dazzling light gold blouse for the bling factor. (Source: Reuters)

Never one to shy away from experimenting with asymmetrical cuts, Chopra's white Manish Malhotra sari at the 2009 ‘What’s Your Raashee’ screening at the Toronto International Film Festival received a mixed response. But, whichever camp you may belong to, you can't disagree that the very Shakuntala-ish look is definitely memorable. (Source: Reuters)

At the 2013 Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia, Chopra donned an Arpan Vohra black sleeveless gown with gold-chain embellishments that showed off her curves. (Source: Reuters)

Opting for a Dolce & Gabbana gown for the green carpet instead of a sari for the 2012 IIFA awards in Singapore, Chopra looked like an ethereal princess in this simple feminine ensemble. She let the busy top half do the talking by keeping her hair away in an updo. (Source: Reuters)

We're well aware of Chopra's love for Manish Malhotra saris for red-carpet events, and here it is again. Chopra wore a white creation from the designer's repertoire, with a shocking pink blouse for a pop of colour at the 2009 Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong, where she collected the Nielson Box Office Award. (Source: Reuters)