It's almost end of the year and award season for Bollywood is here. After a glittery night of Filmfare Glamour and Style award to celebrate the fashionistas of the Hindi film industry, it was time to honour stars for their performances on the silver screen. Celebrities attended the prestigious Star Screen Awards in Mumbai on December 3, and it was high on fashion too. And it was not just the female actors who made heads turn at the red carpet. Male actors too upped their style game and looked dapper at the gala.



While most had their red carpet fashion on point, there were a few who fell some points short. Click through to see if your favourite star made it to the list. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Indian Express)