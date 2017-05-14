Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Divyanka Tripathi to Kanchi Singh, the best and worst dressed celebs

TV stars are no more actors restricted to small-screen, they have a greater reach and have a equally large fan base. and when it comes to fashions, these talented actors too have slayed in style and mesmerised us on numerous occasions. Star Plus hosted their annual award show the Star Parivaar awards 2017 on Saturday and celebs of Star put out their best fashion statement forward. While most looked beautiful and nailed the Red carpet look, a few missed it just by a few points. Take a look here at the best and worst dressed stars of the evening.



Divyanka Tripathi not only took home the trophy for Favourite Mom for her role as Ishi Ma on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she awed everyone in a flowing black gown. Accompanied by her better half who is also a contestant in the ongoing season of Nach Baliye, the duo rocked their Red carpet look. (Source: Instagram)

As audiences continue to shower Ekta Kapoor’s romantic drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with all the love and admiration, along with the leads, Anita Hassanandani too sizzled in a off shoulder black gown. With simple accessories with straight-hair look, the diva looked very elegant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil star Drashti Dhami looked no less than a Disney princess in a powder blue off shoulder gown. Paring with diamond danglers and a bracelet, she looked pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh who is coming back on Star Plus as Kamini Mathur with the show Love Ka Hai Intezaar, looked beautiful in a back and red floral motif lehenga. Sporting a Fishtail Braid the star looked quite refreshing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi looked ravishing in a off shoulder red dress. The bubbly actor's look was one of the best ones for the eveing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aashka Goradia looked like a vision in a white dress. Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble have been giving us sizzling performances in Nach Baliye and the duo even dazzled together at the award ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanaya Irani looked beautiful in a shimmery navy blue organza dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Basu Prasad made heads turn at the award ceremony with a golden golden lehenga and looked best in her desi avatar. Paring up with heavy Kundan neck-piece rhe Chandra Nandni actor even bagged the Favourite Patni award. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ankita Bhargava looked decent in a monochrome dress however, failed to impress us. Her look inspired by Shilpa Shetty's Mirchi Music Awards 2017 look, did not have anything great about it. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Kanchi Singh who is known for her chich and pretty style statement did not quite make the mark on Saturday. While the pastle lehenga was pretty the sleeves were the weakest point of her dress. We feel even her hair stylist did not do justice to her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Tanya Sharma too failed to impress in a ox blood flowing gown. While her make up and accessories were good, but the dress was not one of her best appreances. (Source: Varinder Chawla)