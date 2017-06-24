Sridevi, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu: Fashion hits and misses of the week (June 18 – June 24)

Hit: Athiya Shetty joined Illeana D’Cruz, Arjun Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor on the sets of Nach Baliye for the promotion of her upcoming film Mubarakan in a Payal Khandwala dress. We love the boho and desi touch of the pink and gold chevron print silk gown. There were too many elements at play here with the collared neckline and silver jewellery from Amrapali Jewels but she pulled it off beautifully with a pair of strappy, sleek metallic heels. We love the touch of braids and soft waves to this look. Her beauty game was good with the grey winged liner, dewy make-up and a soft pink pout. She looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09)

Hit: Bipasha Basu gave us fashion goals in floral when for a dinner date with husband Karan Singh Grover, she stepped out in a fetching white dress with colourful prints. The summery outfit with the plunging neckline fitted her like a glove. We love the touch of oversized glasses to the look as it gave out serious retro vibes. Also, she styled it well with a long layered statement necklace, a sling bag and bright yellow platform heels. The pop of colour was unexpected but totally welcomed here. As far as her beauty look is concerned, she went for a thick winged eyeliner and a bright lip shade in pink, which she usually loves. Her hair was styled poker straight and even though it looked good, we wish she would have experimented a little, especially with the rest of her styling having been so perfect one can’t find fault. We think a softly, tousled loose braid would have added a nice touch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a black T-shirt dress from Purple Paisley. The graphic print and eyelet detailing on her sleeves and hem gave her a biker-girl edge, while she managed to look all ready for an all-night party. She styled her hair into wavy tresses with nicely-kohled eyes and berry colour on her lips. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sridevi's recent appearance in a pastel pink outfit at a promotional event is all kinds of awesome. The breezy dress from designer duo Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi’s label AM:PM, which she layered with a matching sequined shrug is perfect for the rainy season. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who styled her, picked up a pair of beige stilettos from Shoes That Fit You and boho-chic statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels to complement the look. With hair in soft waves, she used soft pink shades in her make-up to suit the colour tone of her outfit. We think she did really good with her casual yet chic look and love how she went for a softer palette here to beat the heat. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Alia Bhatt kept it casual and refreshing in a Michelle Mason olive green tank top and a pair of applique jeans from Michael Kors. She went for a pair of simple hoop earrings, her hair tied into a ponytail, completing her look with Zara metallic sandals. Keeping her make-up understated, Bhatt opted for a nude lip colour and a bright yellow Eddie Parker clutch, adding just the colour pop needed for her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: For her recent appearance on the set of the show Nach Baliye for the promotion of her upcoming film Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz was seen wearing a dreamy summer gown that had everything working for her. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi who curated this look definitely knows what’s good for the dusky beauty and used it well by picking this stunning number from Deme By Gabriella. The cold-shoulder dress with the thigh-high slit which was cinched at the waist ticked all the right boxes in the trends department. Beautiful earrings from Minerali and sleek metallic heels from Steve Madden complemented her look. Celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani gave her a gorgeous dewy look to go with the lovely dress while celebrity hairstylist Sheetal Khan pulled her hair into a top knot. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Malaika Arora was seen in a navy blue striped jumpsuit. The Chaiya Chaiya star was present at the star-studded launch of Gauri Khan's designed restaurant ARTH in Mumbai. She looked her sultry best in the Deme by Gabriella number, rocking the cut-out jumpsuit with its plunging neckline and deep back with absolute elegance and sophistication. She styled her hair into a high-raised ponytail and teamed her attire with a red lipstick — both doing wonders to accentuate her high cheekbones. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: In-house fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor was seen in a monochrome black dress from her own fashion brand Rheson. Kapoor paired her look with black combat shoes (which is the kind of quirkiness we love) and silver traditional oxidised jewellery. We are not a big fan of this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)