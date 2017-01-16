South Korea Ice Fishing Fest 2017: Here you need to break ice to get your fish!

There are many unique festivals around the world that may seem quite bizarre but is celebrated by people with full fanfare. And South Korea’s popular Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival is one among them. The crazy festival includes bare hand ice-fishing, ice sledding, bobsled, and other things to see and participate in.



The exciting chilly extravaganza takes place at Hwacheon county in Gangwon-do with plenty of snow and ice, perfect for a winter getaway. The main attraction of the festival is people carve out holes in the ice and begin fishing for sancheoneo, a “native fresh water salmoniformes salmonidae fish, living in 1st grade clean cold water under 20°C degrees, which has more than 9ppm of dissolved oxygen.”



There are zillions of other activities and programmes outlined for everyone – from infants to foreigners. From cultural events, to local street light festivals and of course exotic food and games, this is often termed as one of the seven winter wonders of the world. (Source: Reuters)

The 23-day long winter sporting extravaganza kicked off on January 14 this year and will continue till February 5. (Source: AP)

The annual ice festival draws over 1,000,000 visitors every year, where people catch fish in the frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. (Source: Reuters)

There is a unique contest to catch fishes with your mouth as well. Many happy winners grill the fish on the spot to celebrate heir victory feat.



Here are some exciting moments from the festival. (Source: Reuters)

A man reacts after catching a trout with his hands during an event promoting the Ice Festival on a frozen river in Hwacheon. (Source: Reuters)

A boy casts a line through a hole drilled in the surface of a frozen river during a trout catching contest in Hwacheon, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. The contest is also a part of the annual ice fest. (Source: AP)

People cast lines through holes drilled in the surface of a frozen river during a trout catching contest in Hwacheon, South Korea. (Source: AP)

The festival is not just restricted during the day, people can participate in night-fishing as well. (Source: AP)

For non-fishing enthusiasts, there is snow sled, Bobsleigh, Eolgomi castle ice slide, and unusual Haneulgareugi (Fly to the sky), Ice skating, Bubble suit and much more. (Source: AP)