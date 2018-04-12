Songkran 2018: Gearing up for Thai New Year ‘Holi-like’ festival with water-splashing
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Kathua rape-murder case: We have failed the eight-year-old girl as humans, says VK Singh
- Verdict on SC/ST Act has led to a sense of disharmony in the country, Centre tells Supreme Court
- SportsCWG 2018: Sushil Kumar wins third Commonwealth Games gold in wrestling
- Govt sits on proposals, history won’t pardon us if we do not respond: Justice Kurian Joseph to CJI Dipak Misra
- Narendra Modi at DefExpo 2018: Commitment to peace as strong as commitment to territory, says PM
- EntertainmentWriter Juhi Chaturvedi on October: Varun Dhawan's Dan is the kind of character who will force you to believe in 'unconditional love'
- EntertainmentFrom Pizza to Mercury: The several faces of Karthik Subbaraj
- EntertainmentBhumi Pednekar on Sonchiriya: I've learnt from this character, grown up on this film
- EntertainmentBefore Student of the Year 2, Karan Johar could take inspiration from these realistic campus dramas
- SportsCWG 2018 Live: Day 8 Live Updates
- SportsSrikanth rises to World No 1 ranking
- SportsCWG 2018: Sushil Kumar wins third CWG gold
- TechnologyLenovo Thinkpad L380 Yoga review: Get this one
- TechnologyAirtel's Rs 249, Rs 349 prepaid recharge vs Reliance Jio's Rs 299, Rs 349 prepaid offers
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 revealed in new teaser image: Here's how the phone will look
- LifestyleTrying the summer yellow trend? Priyanka, Kareena, Manushi show how to ace the look