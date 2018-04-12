1 / 8

Revellers in Thailand gear up for their new year celebrations also known as Songkran that will start on April 13, this year. This three-day festival marks the beginning of the Buddhist new year, and is also one of the biggest water splashing festivals in the world. On this day, people offer prayers and sprinkling water over Buddha figures at local temples, as they believe this ritual will accrue good karma. Ahead of the new year, tourists and localities indulge in the celebration by splashing water on elephants in Ayutthaya province, Thailand. (Source: Reuters)