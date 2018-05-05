Sonam Kapoor picks white for mehendi; here are other celeb-inspired ethnic outfits
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka elections: After results, INC will turn into PPP - Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress, says PM
- J&K: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces, civilian dies in clashes
- Karnataka Elections 2018: Choose development or communalism, says CM Siddaramaiah in Badami
- SportsIPL 2018 Live: CSK win toss, opt to field against RCB
- Jharkhand rape-murder case: 14 arrested, including prime accused
- EntertainmentSonam Kapoor's wedding preparations: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and others rehearse for their dance performances
- EntertainmentRajinikanth lands in Chennai ahead of Kaala audio launch, gets a rousing welcome
- EntertainmentBaahubali 2 earns over 2 million in China on opening day
- Entertainment102 Not Out box office collection day 1: The Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor film mints Rs 3.52 crore
- SportsIPL 2018 Live: CSK vs RCB in Pune
- SportsIPL 2018 Live: SRH vs DD in Hyderabad
- SportsHappy with my performance in do-or-die encounter: Krunal
- TechnologyApple iPhone X best-selling phone in Q1 globally, 16 million units shipped: Strategy Analytics
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 spotted on TENAA ahead of May 16 launch, full specifications revealed
- TechnologyRHA MA650 review: Great for those on the move
- LifestyleDiet diary: Your favourite guacamole dip has quite a few health benefits
Advertisement