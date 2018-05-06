1 / 14

Now that Sonam Kapoor is soon to tie the knot with Anand Ahuja on May 8, speculations are rife on how the bride-to-be will be dressed, all the more since she is one of Bollywood's coveted fashionistas. As we wait for that mystery to unfold, let's not forget about the crowning glory — her glorious mane — which is an ultra-important element of Kapoor's look, going by how she has experimented with her hairstyles a lot. Be it the chic accessories, or cute braid updos, the actor has rarely failed to charm us with her styles and before we begin to drool over (hopefully) over her wedding attire, here's a compilation of all those times, when the Veere Di wedding actor left us desirous of her iconic hairdos.



Not just the make-up, Sonam Kapoor and Namrata Soni are a powerful combo when it comes to hairstyling as well. We love the twisted knots Soni styled the actor's hair into while polishing the look with a neat side-parted hairline. (Source: namratasoni/ Instagram)