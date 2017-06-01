Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut: 20 times Bollywood celebrities pulled off quirky blouses

We Indians love to dress for special occasions, and ethnic wear always works magic. In the ever-evolving fashion circuit, many quirky designs have taken over the desi game. From off-shoulder blouses to crop tops and angrakha jackets, this season make saris sassier by teaming it up with a chic designer blouse. Take cues from these 20 chic blouse designs that Bollywood celebrities donned. (Source: Instagram)

ONE-SHOULDER WONDER: Shilpa Shetty dons an ultra glam sheer blouse with the red sari designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The off shoulder design is quirky enough to steal the attention of onlookers! (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

BELL-SLEEVED BLOUSE: The floral khadi Anavila sari, paired with an off-white bell-sleeved blouse is a look that is perfect for any day-time event. The flower prints and ruffled border-petticoat adds a blend of tenderness to sturdy boot-look. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

RUFFLED COLD-SHOULDER BLOUSE: Kangana Ranaut has been setting high standards when it comes to flaunting the six-yards. For a wedding ceremony, she looked lovely in a cotton count muslin sari by design duo Swati and Sunaina. Ranaut gave a fresh twist to her sari look by paring it with a cold-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves. The actor, who has always opted for quirky shoe options with saris, ditched heels and wore belle shoes.

GRAPHIC PRINT BLOUSE: Taking nothing away from the gorgeous Sabyasachi ‘Sunderban Sari’, which has been hand-painted and printed, it was the blouse, with a Bengal tiger printed on it, that has generated a lot of buzz. It was not a graphic print, but hand-painted, as revealed by Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

HALTER NECK BLOUSE: Flaunting her chiselled shoulders in a halter neck blouse, Deepika Padukone set some serious benchmark in this laser cut sari by Rohit Bal. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

SHEER YOKE BLOUSE: Kangana Ranaut took her fashion game to the next level in a midnight blue sari by Falguni and Shane Peacock. We are a fan of her sheer yoke blouse by the husband-wife designer duo. She complemented it with perfect retro hair, dewy make-up and a pair of simple studs. (Source: File Photo)

STRIPED SLEEVELESS BLOUSE: Shilpa Shetty was spotted in a pristine white sari by Mayyur Girotra with a glitter rose pattern running over the border. Now, this lady knows how to work her way around a sari and this time too, she didn’t disappoint us. We are in love with how she teamed it up with a striped pattern sleeveless blouse and styled it perfectly with pearl earrings and a gold clutch.

THREE-FOURTH BLOUSE: The floral sari by Sabyasachi from ‘The Udaipur Collection’ looks stunning on Padukone. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised it with an exquisite jadau choker and earrings from Jaipur Gems and celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni gave her a dramatic winged eyeliner look and chose a lip shade that matched the flowers in the sari. Her hair was kept simple in a mid-parted ponytail. She looked like a dream.

CLASHING PRINT BLOUSE: Looking lovely and really, really smart in a blue checkered sari by Pero by Aneeth Arora, Kangana Ranaut paired it with a clashing print blouse. Side-swept curls and a pair of gold dangling earrings were all that was needed to complement the look and she did go ahead with it.

PHOOLKARI JACKET-TOP: Try a Kerala sari with this look just like Sonam Kapoor donned a Khadi stunner designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

CLASSY HIGH NECK BLOUSE: This easy to recreate style is perfect for winter weddings and the multi-layered effect makes you look stylish and flamboyant. To create the second pallu, get a matching and flowing dupatta and pin in onto your waist, right where you place your pleats. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

SHEER SHIMMER BLOUSE: Shilpa Shetty rocks a silver shimmer sari with a matching sheer blouse embellished with a silver pattern in it. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

V-NECK BLOUSE: The fashion diva turned up the heat in a black and blue sari by designer Rimzim Dadu, with fuchsia lips, neatly tied bun and a striking black collar necklace. (Source: File Photo)

ANGRAKHA JACKET: The outfit created by Rahul Mishra Couture is not easy to pull off. But the diva effortlessly carried the full length angrakha styled jacket over the drapes. Just let your hair loose and opt for heavy temple-design jhumkas to complete the look. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

HIGH NECK SLEEVELESS TWIST: Shilpa Shetty added a pop of pink with this purple striped Raw Mango sari accented with silver danglers from Amrapali jewellers. Even though the colour and design of the blouse isn't alike, it brings out the sass in the sari. Don't you think so too? (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

HIGH NECK COLLARED CROP TOP: Kapoor turned up the level of quirk in a beautiful denim sari by Masaba Gupta. Kapoor turned up the level of quirk in a beautiful denim sari by Masaba Gupta. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

OFF-SHOULDER BLOUSE: Sonam Kapoor's off shoulder blouse with a designer border was quite a rage when she sported it with a matching choker. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

NETTED ZARDOSI BLOUSE: Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in this netted Sabyasachi sari with a heavily embellished blouse with heavy zardosi and detailed cutwork. (Source: File Photo)

SHEER EMBROIDERED BLOUSE: Dressed in a yellow and green printed chiffon sari, Kapoor added charm to it with a sheer embroidered blouse. Dainty jewellery, a green clutch and braided hair rounded her look out. (Source: Pinterest)