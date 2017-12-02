1 / 11

Every year, Filmfare not only honours Bollywood actors for their remarkable performances on the screen but also for their impeccable style off-screen. This year too was no exception and on Friday (December 1) B-town put their most fashionable foot forward while attending the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017.



Gracing the show was Kareena Kapoor Khan in a spectacular white gown. The new momma in the block also won the the Trendsetter of the Year award at the event. Styled by Rhea Kapoor she looked gorgeous in a Galia Lahav sheer gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)