Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and other B-Town beauties rock the jumpsuit trend

Jumpsuits are an effortless way to mix power with panache! On the beach or at the red carpet, a rooftop party or a poolside brunch, you can flaunt it wherever you want to. Not just that, jumpsuits can be styled in different ways — from knotting it up to wearing it off shoulder and going backless. Bollywood celebs have often rocked jumpsuits in the most interesting ways. Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone — check out some of your favourite stars here. (Source: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone made quite a fierce impact when she stepped out in a monochrome jumpsuit from Wolk Morais and shoes from Jimmy Choo. Usually, the actress is known to work with celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani but for a couple of international appearances, Padukone picked Elizabeth Saltzman to assist her with the styling, Hung Vanngo for make-up and Christian Wood for hair. Her hair was on point, styled in soft waves, which gave the impression of an out-of-bed hair look and her make-up was kept minimal with a beautiful nude lip shade, expertly lined eyes, defined eyebrows and just a hint of pink on her cheeks. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at a restaurant in a cobalt blue jumpsuit by Michelle Mason. With a plunging neckline and gold buttons, the jumpsuit accented her figure and she added zing to it with a pair of black pumps. The actress complemented it with a red lip shade and her signature curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor made waves when she opted for a dramatic culotte length, ruffle shoulders jumpsuit with a deep plunging neckline from Russian fashion house Rasario Atelier. She complemented her outfit with a pair of matching pumps from Christian Louboutin and gold jewellery. Although not an easy outfit to carry, we think she worked it like a boss. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt nailed the everyday look in a jumpsuit, styled by Ami Patel. The bubbly actor wore an ombré printed jumpsuit from the latest collection of Nupur Kanoi and awed the fans at India Gate. Pairing it up with black stilettos, minimalist make-up and with hair half tied up, she looked refreshing. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked her sultry best in a black backless jumpsuit at Karan Johar’s bash. Looking comfortable, the actress left her hair loose and decided to sport a sans-make-up look. Teaming the outfit with a pair of heels, Khan carried a small sling bag as an accessory. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu donned a jumpsuit layered with a mesh floral appliqué shrug. Shyamli Arora styled her in sparklers from Aurelle by Leshna Shah and a netted white jacket. Her hair was styled in a soft updo with a few wavy tresses accentuating her face. Her make-up was done by Out Of The Box By Billy Manik and we are glad to say that heavily kohled eyes and glossy pink lips suited the simplistic look for the day. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Disha Patani rocked a bold figure-hugging jumpsuit with the help of her stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi. With a deep V-cut from the front and back, she looked ravishing. The little sheer details and embellished panel on the side added oomph to the attire. The actress paired it with strappy stilettos and left her straight hair loose and flowy. (Source: Leepakshi Ellawadi/Instagram)

Looking elegant and classy, Anushka Sharma donned a black jumpsuit with sheer bat wing sleeves designed by Gauri and Nainika. The 28-year-old rocked the simple look and accessorised it with long and sleek earrings. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty stunned onlookers in an orange jumpsuit from designer duo Shivan & Narresh. With a stylish combination of drape, knot and cutouts, the actress added a voluminous bounce to it with her centre-parted hair. She complemented it with an orange and black pellet belt, black Furla clutch and pearl earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)