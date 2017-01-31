Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty: Best and worst dressed Bollywood celebrities in January 2017

HIT: Nailing the airport look in all black, Deepika Padukone was seen back in Mumbai after her promotions for her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage in a satin Ralph Lauren jumpsuit with an intersting waist-tie detail. She complemented her look with a pair of black Louboutins and a Gucci bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Chic and trendy, Sonam Kapoor was seen in Gucci from head to toe for Raees screening. The 31-year-old wore a black floral frock with a pink collar, a black Gucci belt and blue pointed Gucci heels adorned with two cherries on the top. We love how the look has a peppy touch to it - perfect definition of casual chic. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut was seen stepping out in Fendi separates from the SS17 collection and Tom Ford pumps. We think the stripy cotton jacket with wide sleeves and a cut-out back was a beauty. We loved how celebrity stylist Ami Patel decided to completely skip on the jewellery. The Rangoon star looked smart and absolutely lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Dressed in a strappy striped-monochrome crop top from Bennch and white Bodice pants with long black lines on the sides, Shilpa Shetty attended the Kung Fu Yoga promotions in Mumbai. The actress accentuated her look in matching white pointed heels from Kurt Geiger. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look is definitely worthy of a place in our fashion lookbook. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

MISS: For an ad shoot, Preity Zinta was seen stepping out in a green top, a white Ralph Lauren jacket and matching pants from Forever New India. We are not a big fan of this look and those nude Sergio Rossi heels are a complete mismatch.

HIT: Huma Qureshi looked unbelievably adorable in this bright, cheery cold shoulder yellow dress from Asos. The pair of fuschia pink earrings from Crimson and the wispy hairdo only added to her appearance. Even those nude heels from Christian Louboutin were perfect. Just perfect! (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram)

HIT: The black ruffled top, cinched at the waist with a wide belt adds the much-needed drama to Malaika Arora Khan's look. We love how celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani pairs it with a white pencil skirt to highlight Khan’s petite frame. Make-up wise also, we couldn’t find any fault. A sun-kissed face with a deep berry lipshade and bold kohl-lined eyes is always a yes! Also, the half twist ponytail adds an interesting touch to the outfit. (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram)

HIT: Wearing a white lehenga designed by Ritika Mirchandani, Tamannaah Bhatia graced an event and we must say, she looked beautiful. The actress paired her outfit with jhumkas from Amrapali Jewels and rings from Minerali Store and Ritika Sachdeva. (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram)

HIT: Mahira Khan chose a chic off-shoulder Lavish Alice jumpsuit in white with a twisted front, which also gave the impression of a knot for a promotional event in Dubai. The actress went ahead with voluminous curls and a pair of metallic ankle straps. Celebrity make-up artist Krystal George rounded her look perfectly with soft, subtle make-up. We love her choice of outfit and how she kept the look simple and classy at the same time. (Source: Mahira Khan/Instagram)

Hit: Spicing up her wardrobe with a pinch of autumn ardour, Sonam Kapoor impressed onlookers as she stepped out in a Ralph & Russo gown. Covered in red and golden autumn leaves, the sheer corset sparkled with a long extravagant skirt. To add to her Fall-Winter look, she wore an ivory satin overcoat with identical prints. She complemented her look with smokey eyes and a light pink lip shade. With back-combed straight hair left open at the ends, Kapoor wore sparkly studs along with the dress. (Source: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor)

Hit: Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen making an appearance on the popular Ellen DeGeneres Show in white separates from Michael Kors where she kept her make-up subtle with just a touch of shine on her eyelids, flushed cheeks and a soft pink lip shade. Even her hair was on point in natural, loose waves. We think she looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Miss: Designed in Queen Elizabethian-style, Neha Dhupia wore a monochrome gown with a giant pussy bow covering her neck. With hair tightly tied back in a bun and smoky eye make-up, she accessorised her look with a black Chanel handbag and bracelets, rings, neck pieces from Anmol Jewellers. The actress does not impress her slightly overdone Chola designer wear. (Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Hit: Looking fresh as a flower on the red carpet, Preity Zinta wore a yellow one-shoulder gown designed by Vidhi Wadhwani. The edgy silhouettes of her designer wear stood out at the starry night. Accessorising with a ring, long earrings and a slight blush around her dimples, the actress nailed the look. (Source: Leepakshi Ellawadi/Instagram)

Hit: Kalki Koechlin shone in a gorgeous bronze gown by Nikhil Thampi. It’s always a dream to wear Thampi’s creations and looks like the Margarita With A Straw actress had fun as well. Also, there’s no denying that she looked amazing. A plunging neckline and thigh-high slit added a glamour quotient to the look. She complemented it with minimalist jewellery from Jet Gems, a pair of strappy Intoto heels, a beautiful, voluminous updo, kohled eyes and a nude lip. (Source: Instagram/Nikhil Thampi)

Hit: Looking stunning in fuschia pink, Parineeti Chopra flaunted an off-shoulder gown designed by Mark Bumgarner. Her white pearl earrings and solitaire perfectly complement her dress. With her neatly straightened hair, she looks bubbly and beautiful. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Miss: Richa Chadda wore a skin-hugging gown designed by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Too flashy and gawdy, her designer wear didn't look good on her. Moreover, her hair and make-up were a disaster. (Source: Jet Gems/Instagram)

Hit: Swara Bhaskar looked beautiful in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla gown, which she paired with jewellery from Ghanasingh Be True and a ring from Renu Oberoi. We love her romantic updo and her barely there make-up. What a beauty she is! Hopefully she will give us more fashion moments like these in the future. (Source: Instagram/Swara Bhaskar)

Hit: At the People's Choice Awards, Priyanka Chopra looked fresh as a daisy in this fun, peach Sally LaPointe separates. The strapless ruffled asymmetric top with a fringe skirt looked absolutely amazing on her, and this pastel peachy-pink shade definitely gives her a glow, giving her a youngish and fresh vibe. Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich – whom she’s worked with previously as well – the make-up was minimalist with just a shade of pink on the lips. She wore her hair down, casually and slightly messy. (Source: AP)

Hit: For an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Deepika Padukone made a fierce impact. She stepped out in a monochrome jumpsuit from Wolk Morais and shoes from Jimmy Choo. Usually, the actress is known to work with celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani but for the last couple of international appearances, Padukone picked Elizabeth Saltzman to assist her with the styling, Hung Vanngo for make-up and Christian Wood for hair. And we are definitely not complaining – because she’s been pulling off one gorgeous look after another. Here, we think the actress in the black jumpsuit looks fierce and sensual at the same time.

Hit: Dishoom star Jacqueline Fernandez was seen rocking an off-duty look. She layered a camo print jacket with a pair of skinny jeans and a black top tucked in. A fanny pack and suede ankle length booties rounded her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: For the Golden Globes Instyle after party, Deepika Padukone chose a canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown. To be honest, the choice of colour was a little surprising as she is known for sticking to safe colours at red carpet events but we can’t be complaining here – she looked stunning. Also, we are glad that she experimented with her hairstyle and make-up. The diva ditched her famous and probably her favourite sleek, centre-parted hair for a very pretty retro-inspired wavy hairdo and it was gorgeous. The brown-hue make-up and soft smoky eyes, complemented her gown perfectly. (Source: Instagram/simplydeepikapadukone)

Hit: Sridevi was seen in a gorgeous burgundy jumpsuit by designer Swapnil Shinde and the actress looked like a true diva that she is. We love the fully sequined torso of the outfit with sparkly embellishments in the same hue. Here too, celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin worked her magic. She complemented her look with jewellery from Gehna Jewellers, a black glittery Alexander McQueen clutch, and a neat ponytail. (Source: Instagram/Eshaa Amiin)

Hit: At The Filmfare Awards pre-party, Sonam Kapoor was seen rocking a beautifully constructed black dress with dual texture. The dress is unlike anything we have seen, detailed with a keyhole in the centre-front of the outfit and complete with pockets, puffed sleeves and a high slit. We also love the styling with neat, pulled back hair, dainty danglers and black heels from Manolo Blahnik. (Source: Instagram/Filmfare)

Hit: Recently, Freida Pinto was spotted mixing it up like a boss in printed pants by Twelve Am:Pm with a constructed strapless top by Tanieya Khanuja. She layered this look with a Burberry trench coat. It’s interesting to see how celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri put together two prints with different aesthetics so well and styled her to perfection with silver pumps from LK Bennett for the pre-Golden Globes party. We would have never thought of pairing something like this on our own. This look has inspired us to try out more structures and patterns. (Source: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri)

Hit and miss: At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra made quite an impact, glistening in gold. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the actress wore a sequinned gown with a plunging neckline from Ralph Lauren and paired it with a stunning diamond neck piece by Lorraine Schwartz, oxblood lips and wavy hair. We think she did fine. (Source: File photo)

Hit: Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen in London promoting her Hollywood release xXx: Return of Xander Cage in a gorgeous blue Christopher Kane outfit with her wavy hair swept sideways from the middle. She teamed the look with sandals from Tamara Mellon. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, her hair and makeup was done by Daniel Bauer. There's nothing to fault here. (Source: Instagram/Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair)

Hit: Rangoon actress, Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport looking really sharp. We don’t know how she does it, but she manages to rock most of her outfits and this time too she didn’t disappoint. Ranaut picked a bubblegum pink collared tee which she wore with a black pencil skirt and layered it with a Prada coat. A pair of metallic silver pumps complemented the look. We think she did really good for herself. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen in a black pantsuit for the Mexican premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage and all we are going to say is that looking this perfect is a crime! The actress carried the Johanna Ortiz outfit really well with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels and make-up that was next level brilliant. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman and Shaleena Nathani this look will definitely be remembered for a long, long time. (Source: Instagram)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez made an appearance at Koffee With Karan in an all-red Prabal Gurung outfit, and we think she totally slayed it. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did a pretty good job here and even though there are so many elements in play with the frills, sheer, turtle neck and elegant side-cut pants, she looked good. (Source: Instagram)

Hit: With 'Ok Jaanu' set to release, we are getting to see a lot of Shraddha Kapoor's sartorial choices and it’s mostly cute, girl next door get-ups. With an embellished top by designers Pankaj and Nidhi, the actress was seen pairing it up with a matching pleated mini-skirt and Zara shoes. With minimum make-up and no accessories, she kept her look really simple and classy. Also, probably, one of her coolest looks ever. (Source: Instagram)

Hit: During a round of promotions of Kaabil, Yami Gupta was seen in an off-shoulder mini by Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan which she teamed with a pair of sexy brownish-grey strappy stilettos. The look is so gorgeous that it’s actually surreal and definitely not an easy one to pull off. What we love most about it is that it’s really simple and breezy and that goes for the hair and make-up too. The sleek ponytail looked really neat and the make-up so fresh that it can put Snow White to shame! (Source: Instagram)

Hit: Sridevi, stylish as ever, turned heads in an all white outfit - we love the top from Oscar De La Renta. She complemented the look with a grey Hermès Kelly clutch and a pair of sexy snakeskin Louboutins. (Source: Varinder Chawla)