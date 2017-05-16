Sonam Kapoor’s fashion journey at Cannes: From 2011 to 2016

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, if there has been one Bollywood diva we've always looked forward to seeing on the Cannes red carpet, it has been Sonam Kapoor. India's celebrity fashionista has always made quite a splash at the international film festival, sometimes for wearing ball gowns that others won't, on others for a nathni that would end up becoming the talk of the town. Well, as she gears up for her seventh year at Cannes, here's a look back at Kapoor's past appearances, starting from the latest.

CANNES 2016, IN RALPH AND RUSSO: Taking a break from subtle colours, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor added vintage glam to her appearance at the Chopard party in Cannes with a black strapless gown. The actress chose a custom-designed sheer ballgown by Ralph and Russo — very gothic! Add to that a pair of bright red lips, eyes with minimal make-up and some Chopard bling in a diamond neckpiece and lace gloves, Kapoor's look was sophisticated yet fun. (Source: Reuters)

CANNES 2016, IN RALPH AND RUSSO: Kapoor wore a Ralph and Russo gown for her last formal appearance at Cannes 2016 with the amfAR Gala. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the 30-year-old actress looked lovely in the gold-embroidered gown, but, alas, after much of the drama of her previous selections, this one felt a lot safe. What was interesting, though, was that Kapoor paired the off-shoulder dress with a pair of big golden jhumkas. Nice way of bringing in some desi glam to her look. (Source: Instagram)

CANNES 2016, IN RALPH AND RUSSO: White seemed to be the 30-year-old actress' go-to colour for evening events, as she looked ravishing in a white ensemble by Ralph and Russo yet again for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening. The exclusive column gown by the British couture house brought out the Bollywood fashionista's stunning silhouette, ending in a short train. The floral netted long cape gave the whole ensemble a very delicate touch. She paired the gown with a pair of Ferragamo stilletos, and some bling on her fingers. (Source: @icannesbylorealparis/Instagram)

CANNES 2016, IN RALP AND RUSSO: Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam let the Ralph & Russo sari-inspired dress do all the talking, keeping accessories to a bare minimum — stud earrings and white-rock ring. For her make-up, the white highlights at the edges of the kohled-eyes accentuated the drama of the overall look, a simple nude pink lip colour acted as a balance, and the no-nonsense straight hair gave her an aura of sophisticated severity. We don't care if it's been called a roomali roti by the social media, we loved it! (Source: AP)

CANNES 2016, IN RIMZIM DADU: Sonam Kapoor turned up the heat in a black and blue sari by designer Rimzim Dadu, with fuchsia lips, neatly tied bun and a striking black collar necklace for her press interaction. (Photo: AP)

CANNES 2015, IN AN ELIE SAAB: In her fifth consecutive year at the Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor made heads turn on the second day of her appearance at the red carpet in a light yellow feathered Elie Saab couture. The unique dress had Sonam Kapoor looking like a fashion goddess as she attended the premiere of ‘Inside Out’. This is one of her most talked about Cannes look till date.

CANNES 2015, IN ABU JANI AND SANDEEP KHOSLA: Sonam Kapoor was also seen wearing an interesting “Butterfly” couture by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She wore the dress for Chopard’s annual grand soirée.

CANNES 2015, IN ASHI STUDIO: Sonam Kapoor visited the India Pavilion at Cannes for the unveiling of chef Vikas Khanna’s book, Utsav. For the appearance she wore a white Ashi Studio dress with white strappy sandals.

CANNES 2015, IN A RALPH AND RUSSO: Sonam Kapoor wore this stunning cobalt-blue Ralph and Russo ballgown from the Spring 2014 collection with Chopard sapphire and diamond earrings and a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for the screening of The Sea of Trees. (Source: Reuters)

CANNES 2014, IN AN ELIE SAAB: Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet for the screening of The Homesman at the 67th international film festival. (Source: AP)

CANNES 2014, IN AN ELIE SAAB: Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: "Spectacular @eliesaabworld couture and insane @chopard jewels for the chopard party #cannes2014 #lightofcannes last appearance at Cannes!"

CANNES 2013, IN AN ANAMIKA KHANNA: A day after wowing everyone with her elegant vintage look in a black Elie Saab at the 67th Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor turned a desi belle in a pale pink Anamika Khanna couture net sari dress. She left her hair open this time and no earrings. A perfect 10 for Bollywood's fashionista. (Source: Instagram)

CANNES 2013, IN AN ANAMIKA KHANNA: Sonam Kapoor decided to go traditional at the screening of The Great Gatsby during Cannes 2013. She opted for a lace sari by Anamika Khanna and embroidered jacket. What stood out in this look of hers was the pearl nathni which she pulled off well.

CANNES 2013, IN A DOLCE AND GABBANA: It was a floral strapless Dolce & Gabana printed dress at Cannes 2013 that was a show stealer. Her side swept hair and a necklace completed her look.

CANNES 2013, IN HEUMN: Sonam gave her interviews in a simple Huemn black and white sari with gold Suhani Pittie earrings in 2013 at Cannes.

CANNES 2013, IN A SHEHLA KHAN: Next she surprised with her black and white net Shehla Khan lehenga worn with Chopard jewels for Trophee Chopard Party, Cannes 2013.

CANNES 2013, IN AN ELIE SAAB: Sonam Kapoor opted for a sparkly Elie Saab couture dress for the opening gala dinner at Cannes 2013.

CANNES 2012, IN AN ALEXANDER MCQUEEN: Sonam opted a heavy tulle gown by Alexander Mcqueen for the Closing Ceremony & Therese Desqueyroux Premiere 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

CANNES 2012, IN A NAEEM KHAN: In 2012, Sonam Kapoor sported a black polka dotted ruffled dress by Naeem Khan at the the L’Oreal and Chopard rooftop party.

CANNES 2011, IN A MASABA: Sonam Kapoor later impressed with a fun polka dotted Masaba sari with a full-sleeve blouse at Cannes 2011 prior to the IWC Dinner.

CANNES 2011, IN THE ROW: Sonam Kapoor was next seen in The Row white gown with Lieber clutch and Ferragamo shoes for the photocall of the Chopard's party at Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

CANNES 2011, IN A ROBERTO CAVALLI: It was a shimmery Roberto Cavalli dress for Sonam Kapoor at a private dinner on The Cavalli Yacht during the 64th Cannes Festival in 2011.