Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2017: See all her looks so far

Updated on May 21, 2017 9:25 pm
    Sonam Kapoor made her much-awaited appearance at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in a light pink colour gown. The diva slayed in style in Elie Saab floral motif gown.

    With big diamond danglers the diva looked scintillating in the embellished dress with a long train.

    Surprising everyone a day ahead of when she was scheduled to appear, Sonam Kapoor dazzled in a unicorn-hued, dazzling prismatic sari from the label NorBlack NorWhite, by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

    Kapoor paired the sari with a cropped sporty white blouse, giving the traditional attire the modern twist that the Kapoor sisters are so famous for doing. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

    With her hair neatly tied in a bun, she accessorised the look with modern geometrical jewellery from Lynn Ban. Her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor shared her look on Instagram with the hashtag #sportyspice, and we certainly agree.

    Just before leaving for Cannes, the Kapoor sisters had launched their brand of affordable luxury fashion wear Rheson in Mumbai, so it wasn't a surprise to see Sonam in a white Rheson top, which she teamed with a pair of black Ellery pants. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

    The Neerja actress accessorised the look with statement earrings from the Suhani Pittie collection, and deep-camel-hued Rheson bag and a pair of vintage Guy Laroche oversized 'Soleil (sun)' sunglasses from Viange rounded off her look. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

